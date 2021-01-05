In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the week in high school basketball.
What is the best boys game of the week?
RA: Westlake at Anacoco, tonight. Westlake will face the No. 1 team in Class B led by one of the top players in the state in Northwestern State signee forward Shaun Riley.
The Rams have only played one game since the first week of December and will need big performances out of guards Jamaal Guillory, Novon Gray, Tristan Goodly and Travon Gray.
WA: Hamilton Christian at Grand Lake, Friday. Both teams reached the semifinals of the playoffs last year after Grand Lake won two narrow regular season games to end Hamilton's monopoly of the District 4-1A title. The Hornets are getting a late start to the season after their long run in the football playoffs, playing for the first time tonight.
Hamilton Christian has won 7 of its last 8, with the loss a 1-pointer to Class 5A Southwood.
Which girls game is most interesting?
RA: Lake Arthur at Sulphur, tonight. Lake Arthur has been on a roll lately, winning eight consecutive games and is No. 3 in the Class 2A power rankings. Sulphur reached the 5A quarterfinals last season, but has had an up and down season.
WA: Lafayette Christian at St. Louis, tonight. Two of the state's top programs meet at Burton Coliseum tonight. The Saints were Division II runners-up last season, while Lafayette Christian was the Division III runners-up after winning three straight Division IV titles.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Lake Arthur guard Deonna Brister. The senior Nichols State signee has been the key catalyst for the Tigers' high-scoring offense. Lake Arthur has scored 60 or more points in 18 of 19 games. Brister scored 12 points in the Tigers' win over Class B finalist Hathaway Saturday.
WA: St. Louis guard Terry Sherman. After making a name for himself as a long-rage shooter, Sherman has taken on a lager role for the Saints this year, adding more ball-handling duties. The Saints have several scoring options but not a traditional point guard, so Sherman's playmaking and ball-handling ability is as important to the team's success as his shooting.