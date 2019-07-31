I watched with trepidation as Natasa plunged her hand into the weeds and picked out a stinging nettle. I knew she was planning to serve that nettle for lunch later, and I was filled with some extremely unpleasant childhood memories of being stung by this very plant.
"You just have to pinch it firmly, and then pet it down like you would pet a cat," she said. "It won't sting if you do that." Then she added the dreaded words, "Now you try it."
I took the nettle firmly in hand and pretended it was a soft kitty. I wanted that nettle to purr. Natasa was right — the contented nettle did not sting.
Then she crumbled it up and said, "Here, eat it." I obeyed. Not bad... kind of astringent, but also pleasant. It would add a savory note to any dish, I thought.
And so began the Flower Power Walk, in Bovec, Slovenia with Natasa Volcanjk, a pharmacist with a fervent belief in the healing powers of herbs. She had developed this interpretive walk to teach people about medicinal and poisonous plants. And it was going to end with a picnic lunch, garnished with whatever we picked that afternoon.
Natasa led me on a trail through a mountain meadow and a forest. Soon we had a basketful of tender leaves from a variety of plants. In addition to the nettles, we had purple yarrow, wild garlic, ribwort plantain, valerian flowers, thyme, blackberry leaves, and strawberry leaves. (We ate the wild strawberries on the spot.) Natasa assured me they would all taste delicious on top of the boiled potatoes and Slovenian cottage cheese she had in her backpack.
Then we climbed down the rocks to get to the Soca River, a deep turquoise-colored river accented with white foam that I thought was the most beautiful river I had ever seen. We hadn't packed water because the Soca River is pure enough to drink. We just needed a cup.
Lunch was delicious. We both cleaned out plates.
The pièce de résistance came from a tree, the beautiful white flowering Elderflower tree I had admired along other trails. Natasa said that flowers were at their peak and everybody was picking them. They followed up with a trip to her pharmacy for the ingredients to make elderflower syrup or liqueur.
Natasa had made an elixir too, and when she poured it into the pure water of the Soca River, it smelled like a concentration of all the sweetly intoxicating scents of summer. Elderflower tastes like honeysuckle smells, or like the sweetest Sauterne, only better. (When I returned to Lake Charles, I found the same perfume in St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and then discovered that various tinctures are available on Amazon. I ordered a variety.)
Natasa began to study the medicinal properties of herbs and flowers while she was getting her pharmaceutical degree. For her master's project, she learned macro photography in order to design signs about plants, placing them along the trail.
She is careful to explain the good and bad points of each plant. "Some of them are poisonous," she said. "People need to know that."
Unfortunately, sometimes it's hard to tell the good-to-eat plants from the poisonous. We had happily picked wild garlic, for example, "but Lily of the Valley looks almost like it, and all parts of that plant are poisonous! You have to be careful," she said.
Natasa said she believes there is a plant to heal every disease. She wants people who go on her walks to get to know different herbs and find that each has its own charm. "What are its leaves hiding?" she asked, "What about its flowers, bark and roots?"
For example, we ate the stinging nettles as a condiment, but she said the plant can do much more. "The nettles have multiple benefits," she said. "The leaves can be used to soothe urinary tract inflammation and prevent the formation of kidney stones, plus it can relieve rheumatism pain. And it is commonly used to wash oily hair and prevent dandruff."
She recommended making a tea or tincture from the flowers or leaves of the yarrow we picked since it will relieve indigestion or stomach cramps. It will also heal wounds if used externally, she said: "This plant was named after Achilles, the Greek hero. Myth goes that he healed his soldiers' wounds with yarrow."
The only plant I had eaten before this walk was the wild thyme, which looked just like the thyme growing in my own garden. However, Natasa uses it for ailments. "The flowers are used to sooth productive coughs and upper respiratory tract inflammation," she said. "And they can cure an upset stomach as well as diarrhea." She rubbed some thyme between her fingers and the smell wafted towards me. I had to ask her to repeat thyme's benefits, because the scent had made my mind wander toward roast beef.
After lunch we waded in the river and watched the kayakers practice tricks in the Soca's rapids. Then we headed back through the woods and through the meadow in the early evening coolness.
But I was a different hiker than before. No more admiring the flowers for their beauty alone. This time I wanted to know if they were good to eat.
I spied a patch of nettles. "You pick them," I said to Natasa. "I'll put on the rice."