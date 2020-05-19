Few gifts brighten a mood, room or office like fresh flowers. Bouquets lend a celebratory air to birthdays and holidays. Individuals young and old in relationships for mere days or more years than they care to count welcome the gift of flowers. Flowers from friends during difficult times are reminders we are not alone in our pain or grief. Of course, sending flowers for no special occasion — just because — is a surprise sure to make the recipient feel especially appreciated.
Giving flowers, as it turns out, has provided a way for Wendi's Flower Cart customers to hug the hearts of significant others safely and from a distance during this last couple of months. Buying flowers from locally owned and operated businesses whose lifeblood —not side line — is providing flowers helps business owners who did their part to flatten the curve and are ready to get back to business.
"In these trying times, flowers bring joy," said Ray Bustillo, owner of Wendi's Flower Cart. "COVID-19 restrictions have been difficult for all of us, individuals and businesses alike. Our lobby has been closed, and we've taken measures to keep staff and those with whom we come into contact, as safe as possible."
Now that Louisiana has moved to Phase One under the White House COVID-19 restrictions, which removes the Stay-at-Home order and allows businesses to open under strict occupancy, Wendi's Flower Cart will be observing new guidelines.
"The lobby will be open," Bustillo said. "However, you can still place orders by phone and arrange for pick up. You can order online and we will continue our no-contact delivery."
Wendi's Flower Cart delivers to Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, Iowa, Sulphur and Westlake.
"We have continued to receive fresh flower supplies daily, despite current challenges," Bustillo said.
Flowers are available in a range of prices and can be picked up or delivered, stems wrapped or artfully arranged in a vase.
"We love our customers, and we love designing arrangements that please them," said Bustillo. We've provided the flowers for some of our customers' weddings and now we're providing flowers for their children."
Flowers not only help express love, respect, thanks, honor, support, compassion, passion, congratulations or friendship when words only go so far. A vase of fresh flowers -- or even the right one, two or three roses, daisies or stargazers can add color, vitality and fragrance, to a room. (Roses and stargazers have a wonderful scent.)
To brighten a room or a mood with flowers, make sure you get the freshest blooms from Wendi's Flower Cart. Certain flowers last longer than others. Ask the Wendi's designer about the possibility of including alstroemerias, carnations, chrysanthemums, stock snapdragons and other varieties of flowers in your next order. Use the floral preservative. Change the water every day. Remove faded flowers.
Find out why customers have trusted Wendi's Flower Cart to help them communicate their deepest feelings with flowers for 35 years, even in the midst of a pandemic.
"We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business and appreciate the loyal customers who have helped us grow our business through the years," said Bustillo.
To find out more and see examples of arrangements for all occasions, go to the website at www.wendisflowercart.com or call (337) 474-5236.