SOWELA Technical Community College offers career-advancing opportunities for every student in Southwest Louisiana. As the No. 1 community college in Louisiana, according to a recent WalletHub report, SOWELA offers two-year associate degrees and Workforce Solutions programs where students earn industry-based certifications to enter high-wage, high-demand jobs.
David D. Hayes, executive director of Workforce Solutions, said the college has partnered with local business and industry to afford citizens quality learning opportunities without having to make the long-term commitment to a credit-awarding program. When considering education beyond high school, he said, “You don’t have to just go to a four-year (college) and you don't have to go full-blown two-year associate degree, either, it could be a certificate that can help you launch your career.”
Workforce training programs include machinist, millwright, heating ventilation-air condition, commercial driver's license training, pipefitting, food safety and non-destructive testing. Such programs may be attractive to students who “want to work with their hands,” Hayes said.
Students enrolled only focus on their craft and do not have to take additional college courses like English, math or sciences.
“When you come to pipe-fitting, you get pipefitting. They're going to spend their time in that craft. They don't take other outside deals unless its relative,” Hayes said.
Through Workforce Solutions, students enroll in short-term programs that follow the National Center for Construction Education and Research’s curriculum. Students work towards earning industry-based credentials that show their skill as opposed to a diploma.
Hayes said industry-based credentials give students the confidence and proof to say, “I have gone through a training program that has enabled me to learn the skill sets,” when applying for jobs. Industry based credentials (IBCs) are the first step towards long-term career certifications.
“If two individuals apply for a job having similar backgrounds and neither has much job experience, the one with the IBC has an advantage over the one who does not. Later on in their career, the individual having both the experience and the certification has an advantage as well,” Hayes said.
All instructors in SOWELA’s Workforce Solutions department have industrial experience and expertise in the craft they are instructing. “Not only are they getting what’s out of the book, they’re getting what’s in the instructor,” Hayes said.
Programs range in length from several weeks to one year and each program is designed with ample hands-on classroom time to ensure students enter the workforce fully prepared.
“We’re not rushing them through a program,” Darlene Hoffpauir, marketing and communications manager, said. “We’re helping them build their confidence through that hands-on piece because they are working with systems that may not leave a lot room for error.”
SOWELA’s experienced instructors combined with state-of-the-art facilities create a learning experience that is “true quality,” Hayes said.
Hoffpauir agreed saying, “They’re not just getting their certificate. They’re getting that confidence to go out and excel.”
The quality of SOWELA’s students is a well-known fact to the businesses and industries of Southwest Louisiana, Hayes said. “I've heard people sit here at this very table and say we know if we're hiring people from your programs, we have a level of expectation and generally speaking they meet that,” he said.
As part of its partnership with the college, prospective employers visit the classes often to “scope out” potential new hires and give real-world feedback on what it’s like to work in the various fields. “We've had students get jobs before they finish the program,” Hayes said.
Tuition costs vary for each program depending on the length of time and equipment and tools required. Hayes said tuition could range between less than $1,000 to several thousands of dollars.
Workforce development programs are not eligible for state or federal financial assistance but scholarship opportunities are available for those that qualify.
Workforce Solutions is enrolling students for the November start of pipefitting, millwright and machinist and the January start for non-destructive testing. CDL certification is ongoing and enrolling now.
For more information on Workforce Solutions, scholarships or to enroll, visit www.sowela.edu/workforce-solutions/workforce-development/