For over 30 years, Kenny Fuselier & Company has built its business and reputation, on a simple, old-fashioned concept: customer satisfaction. Lots of folks miss Kenny, who died earlier this year, but his wife Lucy Fuselier continues to carry on the company’s tradition of satisfying customers.
“When Kenny started this company, carpet was still king,” Lucy said. “Floors were sculpted carpet or linoleum. It’s amazing how many flooring products we have now to choose from: wood, engineered wood, vinyl, luxury vinyl, laminate, natural stone, porcelain…”
Through the years, Kenny Fuselier & Company added to its products and services. Customers trusted that the company would deliver the same pricing and satisfaction for sink and bath tile surrounds, shower design and installation; window coverings; wallpaper and coordinating fabric; and awnings for home and business.
Bottom line, Kenny Fuselier & Company began to “have it all.”
“He would always tell customers, ‘we have it all; we have it all.’ We are a complete decorating center, especially now with the addition of our newest team members Ryan Foster and Emily Myers, and what they bring to the table.
“We now offer countertops,” said Emily. “Kenny Fuselier & Company is an interior decorating one-stop shop. If you’re looking for a certain type of flooring that you’ve seen in a magazine or on Pinterest, we can get it, granite, quartzite, marble.”
Wallpaper is making a comeback and Kenny Fuselier & Company is the perfect resource finding out what’s available.
Customers who don’t want to paper an entire house are choosing to do an accent wall or powder room with a wallpaper that really wows, according to Lucy.
Customers can order fabrics to make window treatments, drapes and accent pillows that coordinate with the wallpaper.
The American Press asked Lucy Fuselier about the latest trends in flooring. She said:
“You don’t necessarily want to purchase what’s trending. Make sure you love it. Purchase what’s stylish and practical. Flooring is the foundation of the home, not something you’ll want to replace every few years. With that being said, hardwood isn’t going anywhere, but there are many more textures, shades and plank sizes than ever before. If you do opt for hardwood, don’t forget that you’ll need an area rug, or the room won’t look finished. Waterproof materials such as vinyl and porcelain that mimic wood will continue to be popular and the technology that makes these material look like wood is getting better and better.”
To all the satisfied customers who have made the business what it is today, Lucy offered her heartfelt thanks.
“Kenny started this business, but it was our customers’ patronage that made it possible for us to grow the business and to diversify our products. I am grateful for each of you and look forward to serving you for years to come. Thank you for shopping local.”
