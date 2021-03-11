He will stay on as athletic director
Heath Schroyer came to town promising to rebuild a basketball program. He now has a much bigger rebuild to do.
Schroyer announced Thursday he is stepping down from his basketball coaching duties after three seasons to concentrate fully on his other job, that as McNeese Athletic Director.
Assistant head coach John Aiken was named the new men’s basketball coach, taking over the duties immediately. Aiken has been McNeese’s top assistant and was Schroyer’s hand-picked successor from the start. He took over practice duties several times this year when Schroyer was called away for AD duties.
“I have complete confidence in John, he does a great job,” Schroyer said. “I am leaving the basketball program in great hands. John is more than ready to step into this role.”
Schroyer was named the interim athletic director back in July and had the “interim” dropped in December. He has been pulling double duty ever since. He told the American Press it was just too much for him at this time.
“Two jobs got to be too big for one man,” Schroyer said. “When we started out there were no hurricanes and the idea was to try both jobs and see. But after this year there was just so much that has to be done.
“The athletic director job, with all that has happened and all that needs to happen, is a full-time job itself. So is coaching basketball.”
McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel first choose Schroyer for his work with the community, especially boosters. But the job has changed a lot in the past eight months.
“During this challenging year, Heath and I have had many conversations about the direction of our athletic department,” Burckel said. “He has exemplified the leadership skills and the vision to make certain our athletic department overcomes its current financial challenges caused by a global pandemic and two hurricanes.”
Burckel also told the American Press “he has been perfect for us, a great person for not only the university but the community. I’m not sure anybody could have done the things he has done during this time.
“He has made this program and now athletic department so involved with the community that we could not have asked for anything more.”
Schroyer’s record at McNeese was 34-59, suffering through a tough season this year when the club with high expectations finished just 10-14. Schroyer’s rebuilding of the basketball program was stymied this season by circumstances outside of his control.
McNeese was forced to play back at Burton Coliseum instead of their on-campus facility and had to practice for a time at Louisiana-Lafayette. All that while Schroyer worked on fixing up an entire athletic program and its facilities which came crashing to the ground when hurricane Laura hit last Aug. 27.
“This is the toughest challenge of my career,” said Schroyer. “There is so much work that has been done and still so much work that needs to be done. This is a job bigger than any one man.”
Schroyer has received rave reviews from his coaches for his work during the rebuilding process.
“He has made sure we have everything we needed to get back on the field as fast as possible and the right way,” said McNeese football coach Frank Wilson recently.
The Cowboys did struggle on the floor this year, never getting into any rhythm. This after the program was seemingly headed in the right direction a year ago, having even sold out the new arena twice.
“That is what is frustrating, we had momentum in the program and now we have to start all over from scratch there,” said Schroyer. “I have had a great run as a coach. I truly feel like I’ve been the luckiest man in the world.
After a 26-year coaching career, Schroyer has said he feels almost drawn to the bigger challenge.
“I feel like we are brought to places for a reason,” Schroyer said. “This is why I’m here, to help rebuild this athletic program after the disasters.
“I’m excited about the opportunities. “We’re going to build this university back. We’re going to build this athletic department back. We’re going to end up being bigger and better and a lot tougher than we were before.”
Now that process will be his only job.