Girl squad
Chennault International Airshow Director Mary Jo Bayles is in the pilot’s seat — with Pam Doucet seated behind her — and is joined by other members of the self-titled “Girls’ Squad” — at top Molly , and in front, Kerri Krob and Mallory Beasley.
 
 Special to the American Press
 Women play key roles in planning and executing this weekend’s sold-out Chennault International Airshow — so much so, an early-on meeting was realized as being an all-female gathering, prompting somebody to joke that it was the “Girls’ Squad.”
The nickname got laughs — and it stuck.
For full disclosure here, the Airshow is not an all-girls’ club — there’s also a board of directors with Kevin Melton (president), Larry Rewerts, Fil Bordelon and Tommy Little, as well as many others, both men and women. By all reports, they all play well together.
The leader of the in-house “Girls’ Squad,” though, is the straight-shooting Mary Jo “M.J.” Bayles, who is the DeQuincy airport manager by day and Airshow director in all her other spare moments.
Bayles often describes the Airshow as “a circus without a tent,” and it’s the high-flying potential of flight that fires her.
“A mile of highway takes you a mile down the road — but a mile of runway takes you anywhere in the world,” she said.
As Airshow director, she’s the ringleader of a biennial event that encompasses everything from raising the first dollar to landing the last performer’s plane safely.
Meet the members of this “Girls’ Squad” — this informal female flying circus — in their own words:
• Bayles herself. “I learned as a child to serve others through my mother — with the United Methodist Women’s group. I did my tenure at my church with Bible School and working with youth,” Bayles said. “My Dad always said, ‘If not you, then who?’ — so on my own I decided to find my passion, and it’s aviation and community.” 
The byproduct of those passion is a jet blast of volunteerism. “Leave this place better than you found it! I’ve tried to instill that in my children,” she said. “If you don’t invest your time and effort into your community, then who will? It’s easy to write a check — but giving yourself is so much more rewarding.”
• Mallory Beasley, business development manager at ICE. She’s also Bayles’ daughter — and on a first-name basis to boot. “Mary Jo is a force of nature,” said Beasley, the one who’s known her the longest. “People often ask me what it’s like to walk in her shadow. It is the greatest privilege of my life to be her daughter. You instinctively want to go where Mary Jo is going — she has an uncanny ability to bring people along with her.”
• Molly LeCronier, the Airshow’s sponsorship liaison. “In 2018, Mary Jo approached me and said, ‘Molly, you have to be part of the airshow team.’ I had no idea what I was walking into, but I what I found as a result was a deep love for aviation I never knew existed, an impactful way to serve our community, and a sisterhood with a group of ladies that I am very proud to call my kindred spirits.” LeCronier said.
“Being part of the Girls' Squad has been an honor and a privilege,” LeCronier said. “We are a dynamic, efficient team that operates with little drama, has the utmost respect for another, and works very hard to achieve our goals. We may have specific roles, but we wear many, many other hats.  For example, Mallory oversees the performers, but also drives our STEM-education outreach efforts.  When they say, ‘It takes a village,' it does. We're a great representation of that sentiment.”
• Kelly Briscoe Smith, the Airshow’s event services coordinator. “The airshow allows me to involve people I personally know. Volunteering has always been second nature to me,” Briscoe Smith said. “In 2015, M.J., who was the Airshow director, offered me the opportunity to be involved with the events.
The outcome?
“It certainly has been an opportunity of a lifetime,” she said.
• Kerri Krob, owner of 3b&e Marketing. “While my great love of airplanes, military and airshows brought me on board, it was Mary Jo’s overflowing passion for our Chennault Airshows that caused me to push myself further,” Krob said.
“It’s through her leadership, her excitement and her pure joy that we’ve been able to execute plans to push our show over the top. It’s been a phenomenal experience being involved in the planning of the before, during and after airshow events here in Lake Charles.”
• Pam Doucet. She and her agency, the O’Carroll Group, have been the lead marketers of the airshow since it was revived in 2013 as biennial event.
“This is my fifth airshow working with Mary Jo, and she makes it fun — even through the blood, sweat and tears,” said Doucet, getting the last word on the matter. “The Girls’ Squad is a very special group of ladies with varied skill sets. That’s what makes this team so dynamic.”
 
 
 

