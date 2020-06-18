WELSH — The 12th annual Juneteenth Parade rolls this Saturday in Welsh.
Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States and is currently celebrating across the country.
The parade begins at noon at Bethune Park on Martin Luther King Street, will continue on Mallard Street to West Third Street to Welsh Street to North Sarah Street and along South Street to North Elm Street before ending back at Bethune Park where it will disband.
The Juneteenth Festival which is traditionally held in conjunction with the parade has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to organizer Eddie “Bruiser” Achan.
The parade will include marching units, dance lines, decorated vehicles and other entries. There is no cost to enter and pre-registration is not required.
“We just ask that you show up with a good attitude and have fun,” Achan said.
The event will celebrate unity, history and community as it commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people.
“We know the history, that in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves,” Achan said. “But it wasn’t until 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger and his Union troops arrived at Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.”
Achan said the freed slaves started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston and the celebration has continued around the nation and world since. It is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, he said.
“But Welsh did not begin recognizing Juneteenth until about 12 years ago after a group of us went to the celebration in Lake Charles,” he said. “We’ve been doing it every year since then.”
The event is held annually to bring awareness of the importance of Juneteenth to Jeff Davis Parish.
This year’s celebration will also focus on the importance of voting in this year’s Presidential election.
“We want people to honor our sacrifices by casting their votes in this election,” he said.
The Presidential preference primary will be held July 11 with the Presidential general election slated for Nov. 3.