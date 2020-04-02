Virtual museum tours to enjoy from the comfort of the couch

Many Calcasieu residents are homebound at this time, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still do a little traveling and take in some world-class museums. For free. With a quick visit to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library website, www.calcasieulibrary.org, you can take virtual tours of 12 famous museums, thanks to Google Arts & Culture, who teamed up with museums and galleries around the world to bring about these virtual tours. No library card or pin number is needed to access them.
Through the link on the Library’s website, visit any or all of these museums:
• British Museum: London, England
• Guggenheim Museum: New York, N.Y.
• National Gallery of Art: Washington, D.C.
• Musée d’Orsay: Paris, France
• National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art: Seoul, S. Korea
• Pergamon Museum: Berlin, Germany
• Rijksmuseum: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
• Van Gogh Museum: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
• The J. Paul Getty Museum: Los Angeles, Calif.
• Uffizi Gallery: Florence, Italy
• Museu de Arte de São Paulo: São Paulo, Brazil.
• National Museum of Anthropology: Mexico City, Mexico
Google Arts & Culture also has an online experience for exploring famous historic and cultural heritage sites, and this too can be accessed for free on the library’s website without a card. View panoramic sites like the Temple of Hercules in Italy, the Gardens of the Castle of Bouges in France or the Vasco Da Gamma Pillar in Kenya. You’ll almost forget that you’re sitting at home on your couch.
Homebound students can click on a link to National Geographic Kids on the library’s website for games, articles, and videos about animals and nature.
There’s also a link to Scholastic Learn at Home, which offers daily learning projects geared for different grade levels. For instance, first graders can watch books being read aloud while they follow along with the words on the screen.
All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library closed March 17, and will remain closed until further notice, but the website proves the public library is still a great resource for entertainment and education.
With a library card and pin number, patrons have access to even more resources, including thousands of free eBooks, movies, music, and TV shows that can be streamed or downloaded for free.
Apply for a library card online. Once you submit the application, your card is active for six months. You may immediately access various library resources.