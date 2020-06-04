Strap yourself and crew into your car and drive down to Chennault International Airport, 3650 Sen J Bennett Johnston Ave., this weekend for a drive-in movie experience. The drive-in movie event, Road to Recovery, is hosted by Smoke and Barrel and United Way of Southwest Louisiana as a way to break the quarantine routine while society gets into to a new normal. Whether toting the young ones or going out with friends, there will be a movie for every age.
The two movies chosen, Disney’s “Aladdin” and “Anchorman,” will both be playing as a double feature on June 5-6. “Aladdin” will play at 7:30 p.m. and “Anchorman” at 10:30 p.m.
“People are getting a little stir crazy and need something to do to get out of the house ... this was a good way to get the community together,” said Adam Fontenot, who is one of the co-directors of Smoke and Barrel. The two organizations have partnered before and continued to partner for Smoke and Barrels annual November event.
“The idea of a drive-in movie just kind of popped in my head. I tried to do it way before, but that was right ... when everything was placed on lockdown. So once John Bel made the announcements that things were lightening up, I circled back with Kevin Melton at Chennault and he said ‘let’s give it a shot’,” Fontenot said.
“They called and said ‘Hey, we have an idea’ and, you know, we know that people are kind of antsy right now and not being able to get out and about and we came up with an idea ... for a lot of us, the memory of a long time ago when our parents drove us to the drive-in movie theater. We immediately said ‘Yes, we think it’s a great idea!’” Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of SWLA, said. “We greatly appreciate all of the support of Smoke and Barrel and we both have the same desire to want to do and make lasting change, positive change, in our community and so we’ve just been able to work together — it’s a great collaboration of time and talent.”
All proceeds from Road to Recovery are going towards United Way of SWLA. Durel said the proceeds will be going to go to good use, from funding to helping them do more for the less fortunate with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says United Way of SWLA is “looking forward to putting the proceeds from this event to good use.”
Tickets are $30 per vehicle, so load up the gang and head on out to see a flick beneath the stars. Concessions will not be available for purchase, but people are welcome to bring their own food, drinks, blankets, pillows, or whatever else they desire for their movie experience. The movie audio will be played through a certain radio frequency that will be provided at the evening event. All tickets are pre-sale only and will not be sold at the gate. Tickets are available to buy directly from the Event Page on Facebook.
“They do a really good job at what they do, and it works out perfectly. They’ve done just a fantastic job with the community. Any time that you can help an organization like that, why wouldn’t you?” Fontenot said.
For more information, visit Smoke and Barrel’s Facebook Page or the Event Page on Facebook for Road to Recovery.