The third annual JD Bank Music at MorganField series is planned for four consecutive Thursdays this October in The Village at MorganField.
This free-entry, family-friendly event will feature The Tugboats, The Iceman Special, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and the Flamethrowers. Their music, from zydeco to rock to covers of old and new radio hits, will “cater to a variety” of musical tastes, said event coordinator Britlyn Delahoussaye.
“The purpose is to gather the community on the beautiful grounds of The Village,” said Delahoussaye, referring to the walking path, pond park, lighted fountain, green space and pavilion that The Village holds.
As bands play in the evenings when the air cools, attendees of Music at MorganField will be able to watch the sunset sparkle over the water. Local food trucks, such as The Potato Hut and Sloppy Taco, will offer a variety of food. A full bar accepting cash or cards will be on site along with local beer for sale provided by Crying Eagle Brewery and an ATM provided by JD Bank.
A fun jump, face painting, yard games, coloring books and other activities will encourage a playful atmosphere and families gathering together.
Music at MorganField supports other local endeavors, as well. Pop-up shops from Lake Charles artists or businesses will set up at the event, allowing attendees to experience the other vibrant and creative aspects of their community.
Music at MorganField will be from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 so there are multiple opportunities to attend. Attendees should bring lawn chairs but no outside food or beverages.
For more information, visit the event page at www.facebook.com/events/452564381994672/