Tony-Award winning musical "An American in Paris" will make a stop at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, Texas, next weekend for a matinee showing at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. A musical set to the classic sounds of George and Ira Gershwin, audience members will be delighted by familiar songs like "I've Got Rhythm" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," Lynae Sanford, managing director of Lutcher Theater, said.
"It has sort of a wide appeal, but for a more senior audience they're going to know the Gershwin tunes. I think it will appeal to younger crowds as well who love that beautiful classic music, classic love story and the romance of Paris."
"An American in Paris" is set in post World War II Paris where a young war veteran sets out to begin his career as a painter. His path takes a surprising turn when he falls in love with a mysterious Parisian ballet dancer who holds a secret.
In addition to it's timeless music, "An American in Paris" features choreography that is to sure to impress as it helps tell the love story, Sanford said.
"There is beautiful dancing in this show. Lots of beautiful choreography and ballet... A young dancer would probably love it because they'll be able to see some beautiful, professional dancing on stage."
Sanford said "An American in Paris" is a clean show with nothing inappropriate for children, but may appeal more to an adult audience due to its themes. The run time is about two hours with a 15-minute intermission between acts.
Tickets prices start at $55 and can be purchased at www.lutcher.org, calling 409-886-5535 or by visiting the theater box office at 707 Main Ave. in Orange. For more information, visit www.lutcher.org.