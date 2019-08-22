When you walk into Mac's Deli at 4015 E. Broad St. for lunch, you won't find anyone named Mac, but you will find Ann. Proprietor Ann Wheat is a one-woman show who takes orders, cooks, cleans and makes sure everyone has what they need.
"It's like a Mom and Pop operation, but it's just Mom," she said.
Wheat is able to do it all because she's been cooking for three decades and because Mac's is a small, intimate place with just two tables and two stools at the counter.
The kitchen is open and diners can watch as Wheat cooks. She said that took some getting used to on her part. But the open feel of the small place makes it feel like home.
Eating at Mac's is like visiting a neighbor who likes to cook and having her whip up something quick and good for you to eat.
I dropped in at mid-day Tuesday with coworkers Rita and Maria.
Wheat brought the restaurant's one menu to our table so we could order.
"It's a very simple place and a very simple menu," she said.
I chose the $5 BLT sandwich, which seemed like the perfect thing to get at a place like this. The bacon was fried up right and the tomato was big and juicy.
Maria had the $8.50 plate lunch special of the day: Two stuffed bell peppers, a roll, a side of zucchini and yellow squash, and a sizable chunk of red velvet cake. Maria said it all tasted super fresh.
"Sometimes people just get the plate lunch for the dessert," said Wheat. One look at the red velvet cake and I could see why.
Rita ordered a cheeseburger with onion rings for $7.50, which looked delicious, and she was kind enough to let me sample a few of the awesomely crisp and crunchy onion rings. I will likely be going back just to get a side order of those onion rings. They are some of the best I've ever had.
Mac's has a drive-thru. The restaurant accepts cash, checks or payment through the Waitr app. There's an ATM machine inside if you need it.
Mac's daily lunch specials change, but every Wednesday is barbecue and every Friday is seafood.
Mac's lunch hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Come in 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday to enjoy Mr. Floyd's famous oysters and shrimp. Ann Wheat and Mr. Floyd team up noon-9 p.m. on Sundays. During crawfish season, they serve that, too. Mac's is closed Monday and Saturday. Their phone number is 436-5502.