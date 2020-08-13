Although the movie theaters are still largely closed due to pandemic restrictions, there's no need to get down in the dumps about not being able to get out and see a good film because the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, 204 W. Sallier St., is putting on their Summer Film Series 2020.
To allow for social distancing, the films are showing in their 2,400-square-foot Gibson-Barham Gallery. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 6 p.m. The event is free for museum members, and $10 per person for non-members. Free popcorn will be available as well as wine, beer and soft drinks for purchase.
"A different person hosts each week ... (it's) kind of nice to have a nice night out. We're showing it on the wall in the gallery, so it's really big," said Tammie Palace Haubner, the director of philanthropy.
The movies are hosted every Thursday in August and on Sept. 3. The five titles were chosen by members and local film enthusiasts from the community. After each showing, the host will engage in brief discussions following their chosen film with those in attendance. Patrons who go are required to bring a mask.
" ‘Look out for this, be thinking how you think of this subject,' ... it's a good connection to what's happening in our community and our world. We just want them to come and see the film series, so they'll be ready when the museum opens again after renovation ... it involves the community. It's very interesting," said Palace Haubner.
The films are as follows for the remainder of the series: on Aug. 13 John Guidroz is hosting "Under African Skies"; on Aug. 20 Gina Ardoin is hosting "Almost Famous"; on Aug. 27 Mark Judson is hosting "Brian's Song"; and on Sept. 3 Reed Mendelson is hosting "Anne of a Thousand Days."
For more information, call the museum at 337-439-3797.