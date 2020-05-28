What is your favorite board game of all time?
WA: Scrabble. I have always loved reading and words and was more willing to put more effort into this game than most of my less nerdy friends.
DB: Cards Against Humanity. It's a great party game and best if you're grown up, because it can get a little salacious at times. While you can win rounds depending on how good your answers are, there is no clear-cut winner or loser in the game. It's meant to have fun and get some laughs, which we all need right now, don't we?
What is your favorite table game?
WA: Dominos, a game which lends itself to lots of trash-talking and showmanship, with the bonus of making inferior players "wash" the pieces between hands. It can be played at nearly social gathering, and is a good way to end some of them when the hostilities and table-slamming get out 0.1 in
DB: I want to be contrarian and go with something else, but Warren is spot on here. Dominos is simple enough for anybody to play, but hard enough that not just anyone can master it. There's not many feelings similar to knowing that you have the last domino to win the game. Then you can stand up and strike it down like Poseidon's trident, let out a primal yell, and strut off.
What is the best card game?
WA: Poker, Texas Hold ‘Em style. The game developed into a craze about 15 years ago. I prefer it to other card games since most of those are based more on luck than strategy. Spades is a great game but too reliant on a partner for my tastes.
DB: I'm going to go with UNO. Although some specific rules can change depending on where you're playing and who you're playing with, the general rules are the same. This is a game that can get pretty contentious if you are on the giving or receiving end of a well-timed Draw 4. I'm getting a little hyped up just thinking about it.