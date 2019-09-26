A variety of artwork by more than 120 Southwest Louisiana-based artists will be on display during the annual Gallery Promenade, set for 5-9 p.m. Friday.
Hosted by the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana, the free event will feature artwork at 22 locations around Lake Charles, including galleries, studios and businesses.
Morgan Turpin, president of the arts council board of directors, said Gallery Promenade gives residents the chance to appreciate the scope of the local art scene.
"This is more than just walking into a gallery and looking at what is on the walls," she said.
Local musicians will be featured at some locations, making the experience more interactive for visitors.
More than 20 local artists will be featured at the Artisans' Gallery fall show at Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St. Artwork for sale includes ceramics, sculptures and paintings.
Several Gallery Promenade locations are situated in the city's downtown district. However, this year's event is "very much a driving tour, with galleries across the city to explore," Turpin said.
Other Gallery Promenade venues include:
3B&E Marketing, 727 Ryan St.
Alexander Art Studio, 900 Ryan St.
Agee Financial Group, 800 Ryan St. Suite B
Art Associates Gallery at Central School, 809 Kirby St., Suite 208
The Art Factory, 1753 Common St.
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St.
Central School first floor gallery, 809 Kirby St.
Corner Gallery Antiques, 2220 Ryan St.
Corner Market, 729 Ryan St.
Crying Eagle Brewing Company, 1165 E. McNeese St.
The Frame House Gallery, 1640 Ryan St.
Gallery by the Lake, 106 W. Pryce St.
Mardi Gras Museum, 809 Kirby St., Suite 225
McNeese State University's Abercrombie Gallery and Grand Gallery, 4205 Ryan St.
PaperSmith, 3101 Ernest St., Suite 2
Panorama Music House, 331 Broad St.
Pujo Street Cafe, 901 Ryan St.
Recent Relics, 416 Broad St.
Stellar Beans, 319 Broad St.
For more information, including a complete list of artists and musicians at each venue and a comprehensive map, visit artscouncilswla.org.