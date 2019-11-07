Saturday event: Building a Better Block, Nellie Lutcher style

The Nellie Lutcher Memorial Parkway — on Enterprise Boulevard between S. Division and Broad streets — will undergo a temporary makeover Nov. 8-9 with the creation of the "Nellie Lutcher Better Block." Regional business partners and community volunteers will give the block a face-lift that will include murals, temporary shops, eateries and common spaces for the two-day event designed to showcase the potential of the historical area.
"The better block project is an opportunity to bring the community together to reimagine what a particular area could be like with additional investment and enhancements," Sara Judson, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, said.
Community members have worked together for several months to design the temporary, picturesque block that will include shops for artisans, live music, colorful crosswalks and murals and newly created bike paths and furniture. All of the enhancements will be a temporary experience but Judson said it will ideally spark ideas of entrepreneurship and innovation within visitors.
"The community can observe, participate, enjoy and then decide what might they really want to see happen and take action to make more things more permanent," she said.
Surveys will be collected throughout the two-day experience requesting feedback to be shared with elected officials on the potential benefits and/or concerns of reviving the block, Judson said.
The Better Block demonstration will also showcase a variety of musical talent from area musicians at the outdoor beer garden and outdoor coffee shop. Friday night, 6-9 p.m. will feature live music from The Main Entrée and food from Souls Sisters and Where is Alice P.
Saturday morning will open at 10 a.m. with a children's park and interactive murals that community members can help complete. Pop up shops will open at 11 a.m. and food trucks will arrive at noon.
Saturday's musical selections will include live acoustic guitar, violin, gospel music and vocalists with Chester Daigle closing the evening out at 8 p.m. at The Foundation House. Saturday will also feature outdoors showings of the LSU-Alabama State University football game, leaving no reason for Tiger fans to miss out, Judson said.
To volunteer for a variety of tasks visit, www.signupgenius.com/go/nellielutcher. For more information, visit www.BetterBlockSWLA.com or Facebook.