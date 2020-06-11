Pitt Grill in Sulphur closes; Peking Gardens reopens

Pitt Grill in Sulphur has closed its doors after 45 years. Manager Nancy Carlton and owners Bob and Jana King posted about the closure on social media: “We want to take this moment to properly thank you all for being good neighbors, friends, coffee drinkers, customers, employees, vendors, and suppliers of our restaurant. We have enjoyed growing with you and hearing all about your vacations, sharing in the excitement of your graduations, weddings, engagements, birthdays, retirements, and other life events. Our hopes were to be able to keep going but this pandemic has taken its toll on our industry and the main service we provide of buffet.” On its last day, which was Sunday, June 7, a sign greeted patrons as they entered the lobby of Pitt Grill: “Thank you for an amazing 45 years.”
Peking Gardens Restaurant re-opened this week but only for to-go orders at this time. The eatery also has an abbreviated menu for the time being but you can still get your fix of dumplings, egg rolls, Hunan shrimp, noodles, pepper steak and more. 2433 Broad St. 602-4443.
Lil Mama’s Spot has added even more tasty items to its extensive menu. From hot tamales and oxtails to turkey wings and pork steak sandwiches, they have it all and everything in between. They also have hamburgers, boiled shrimp, and barbecue. Not to mention desserts such as homemade banana pudding. This homey little eatery offers plate lunch specials every day. On a recent day, they posted their menu and added this: “We’re giving out hugs with your plates today! Love and peace!” 1620 N. Simmons St. 602-6095.
Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri Hut has reopened with limited seating indoors and patio seating outside. Serving up boiled crawfish, blue crabs, crawfish baked potato, fried crabs, turkey necks, wings, shrimp, and more. 1221 N. Martin Luther King Hwy. 274-3229.
• Like bananas, avocados are picked before they’re ripe. If you buy them while they’re still hard, they will ripen on the counter in three-six days.
• Mirepoix, a blend of onions, carrots and celery, forms the base for many French dishes and adds background flavor to soups, stews, and braises.
• Experts say different colors of tomatoes contain different antioxidants so eat a rainbow of tomatoes when possible. Red tomatoes contain high levels of lycopene which has been shown to protect skin from sun damage; yellow tomatoes are believed to help reverse signs of aging, and orange tomatoes are high in vitamin E.
• Cinnamon is another one of those super spices and is also said to help with blood sugar levels. Sprinkle cinnamon in your coffee grounds or smoothies or use as a flavor boost for meat and pork. I always associate the smell of cinnamon with a treat from childhood on some mornings: coffee milk and cinnamon toast. It left such a lingering warm memory that I still think of it all these years later and sometimes make it for my children too.
• Freeze leftover sauces, citrus juice, and more in ice cube trays for preportioned ingredients anytime you need them for a dish you’re making.
• When shopping for sweet potatoes, whether at the grocery store or a farmer’s market, look for sweet potatoes that are weighty and firm. Back at home, store them out of the bag at a cool room temperature. Sweet potatoes will keep for about a month.
• Keep an eye out for oat milk - it’s predicted to be the next big trend in foods. You’ll see several brands of oat milk in some grocery stores as well as oat-based yogurt and ice cream. Also, Dunkin’ will soon be serving up hot and iced oat milk lattes nationwide.
• Did you know that some studies say that people who drink green tea at least three times a week tend to have a longer life expectancy than those who don’t regularly drink tea? It’s an acquired taste so you may need to give it a chance and drink it more than a couple of times before you get fully on board with it.
