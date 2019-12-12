Christmas will arrive early in Moss Bluff this weekend for the third annual Christmas in the Bluff celebration.
The event is set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Moss Bluff Recreation Complex, 1180 Don Manuel Boulevard.
"It is a community event and we'll have free food and activities, pictures with Santa and over 40 vendors to shop from, as well as four food trucks," said Moss Bluff Women's League President Renee Bailey.
Live entertainment, a sweet shop and a craft market are also planned.
Admission is free, but pictures with Santa are $5 each, she said.
Bailey said the idea for the festival was launched three years ago when the Moss Bluff Women's League formed with the goal of providing free community events.
All proceeds from Christmas in the Bluff will go toward sponsoring future events as well as four scholarships to graduating female seniors in the community.
"The community can expect to come out and have a good time with their families and not feel the pressure of purchasing, but just really have a good time and get into the Christmas spirit," Bailey said.
Membership into the league is open year-round. For more information, visit their Facebook.com/mbwomensleague
The Ward One Economic Development Board and the Moss Bluff Civic Club will also sponsor the Moss Bluff Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, which will start in front of Market Basket and end at Sam Houston High School.