Nike dad shoes or LeBron James 10s?

WA: I'm currently wearing the infamous dad shoe, Nike Monarchs, so I don't know if sneakerhead is the correct term, but I have been changing my ways, with three new pairs in my closet, including my first pair of Jordans, and a fourth pair on the way — some flashy (by my lame standards) orange-trimmed Reebok Questions, an old Allen Iverson signature shoe. Am I on the right track in the shoe game or am I a lost cause?
DB: I can't take all the credit here, but I feel like Warren is becoming a sneakerhead by osmosis since he's sitting next to me in our office. I've always enjoyed collecting and wearing sneakers, and have a sizable collection at my apartment. It's well known at work and when I go to McNeese for anything. I have a lot of kicks and I love it. But Warren, it's never too late to become a sneakerhead. You've probably bought more sneakers in the last few months than I have, which is saying something. You're on your way kid.
What's the favorite pair of shoes you have ever owned?
WA: In college I had a pair of Reebok Kamikaze I lows, which was a version of Shawn Kemp's signature shoe. They were black with wavy white streaks all around the shoe and drew lots of praise around the Tulane campus. They looked awesome and were so comfortable that I never wore another brand of shoe for more than a decade. I have been trying to find another pair for years, but apparently the lows version were not real popular. Reebok is even teasing me by re-releasing the much inferior Kamikaze IIs, which are kind of silly looking. I'm kind of cheap but I would break the bank for a pair of Is, if only to end the years of heartbreak.
DB: I could go so many ways for this, but I have a pair of LeBron James 10s that are in the Miami Dolphin colorway. James was with the Heat when these sneakers came out, and I even remember some Miami Hurricanes men's basketball players wearing them on the court. My favorite NFL team's colors on some sneakers from one of the best players in the NBA who also happened to play for my favorite NBA team at the time. I had to get them. And I still own and love them to this day.
Which shoe would you most like to add to your collection?
WA: I don't like to follow trends or groupthink, but the Jordan 11s with the patent leather trim are the perfect shoe. Nike just released a Concord Bred low version that was nearly perfect except for some red trim at the bottom. I nearly bought them anyway, but passed twice. I'm still checking prices daily and will strike if I get another opportunity.
DB: Another pair of LeBrons, but this time the South Beach 8s. Anyone who knows me knows I love bright sneakers. And the South Beach colorway was very much in vogue in the late 2000s. I missed out on these because I was a broke college student at the time. But if they re-release, I will for sure get them.
Is there any athlete you dislike so much you refuse to buy their gear, regardless of how good it looks.
WA: I had to bite the bullet on the latest purchases. I detested Iverson. Kevin Durant might be the only active player I dislike enough to declare off limits. Maybe anybody related to Duke basketball or Notre Dame football. Or the Dallas Cowboys.
DB: Despite that he had a pretty dope sneaker like with Nike, I just wasn't a huge Kobe Bryant fan when he was in the NBA. May he rest in peace, but because I didn't like the Lakers, and I wasn't a fan of his, I couldn't do it. But that says nothing about the aesthetic of the sneakers, most of them looked great. Now when he was with Adidas, he had the pair that looked like a spaceship, and those were legitimately hideous. I wouldn't have worn those if they were my signature shoe.