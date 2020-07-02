LAKE ARTHUR - The inaugural Park and Recreation, the newest custom car, truck and bike show to hit south Louisiana, rolls into Jeff Davis Parish this weekend.
Stuart Daigle has been bringing custom cars shows to the area for more than a decade, but this is the first time he will bring the show to Lake Arthur.
"I've wanted to host a car show in Lake Arthur for awhile," Daigle said. "With others no longer there and no other festivals, I felt now was the time. My goal is to build this event for years to come."
The show will also be a chance for the town to show off its park and boardwalk, he said.
"Lake Arthur has done a great job rebuilding the park and boardwalk," he said. "The area is know for great times and family gatherings."
The park will offer a large kid play area, beach with swimming, volleyball net and various games including a patriotic costume contest, kids sand castle building contest and washer tournament will be taking place throughout the weekend, he said. Food vendors will also be on site.
The event will be a custom automotive show open to all classes.
"There will be many custom automobiles on display along with some boats," he said.
More than 200 entries of all varieties from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama are expected.
Vehicles will be judged on execution of customization, cleanliness of ride and overall concept. Top 25 awards and 12 custom made speciality awardees will be presented on stage at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The show will be open to the public 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 4 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
Admission for spectators is $10 per day with children 12 and under free. Entry for show vehicles is $40 at the gate. Registration and judging begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Social distancing will be encouraged and seating will be separated.
For information before, during and after the show, visit the Park and Recreation Facebook page or Instagram at @park_and_recreation.