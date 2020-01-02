Local celebs to take part in lip sync battle

The Girlie Girls Mentoring Program, which has dedicated itself to building academic and social excellence in young ladies ages 12-18, will host its inaugural 2020 Celebrity Lip Sync Battle this weekend to further achieve that goal.
Founder Anita Barker said the already sold-out event is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at L'Auberge Casino Resort.
"This is going to be our first Celebrity Lip Sync Battle, but it won't be our last," Barker said. "Our board got together and decided to do something fun and exciting for the community. From there, local dignitaries and community leaders and business owners all agreed to perform one of their favorite songs from their favorite artists."
Those battling for bragging rights will be Judge Sharon Wilson; attorney Adam Johnson; attorney Ron Richard; state Rep.-elect Phillip Tarver and his wife, DeWanna; Eligha and Nomica Guillory; Matt Young and Angie Manning; attorney Kendrick Guidry; the Rev. Mary Guidry-Ringo; Judge Gene Thibodeaux; and attorney Brent Hawkins and Dr. Gisele McKinney.
Mayor Nic Hunter and his wife, Becky, will serve as masters of ceremonies.
"It's going to be epic," Barker said. "We have a lot of great performances planned. We'll have Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Destiny's Child, Elton John, just to name a few. It's going to be amazing."
Barker said all proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward building a permanent facility for the nonprofit group, scholarships, college tours for the girls, seminars, workshops, supplies and their book club.
"Hopefully, we can build our very own facility to allow us to enroll more girls in the program, offer an after-school program, daily tutoring and more," she said. "This is going to be our annual fundraiser and we already have business owners signed up to compete next year. We are getting such great support from the community."