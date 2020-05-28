Library offering ‘grab and go’ craft projects

As the effort to reduce the impact of COVID-19 continues into the summer, the Calcasieu Parish Library is encouraging children to keep their creative juices flowing while staying at home.
Beginning this week, all branches of the library are now offering pre-bagged “grab and go” craft projects, complete with all needed supplies, for children to allow them the opportunity to use their free time at home to engage in positive family time with their siblings or parents.
A new project will be available each week, and will coincide with that week’s Story Time book read live on the library’s social media pages on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Library spokesperson Christy Comeaux said it is the library’s goal to continue providing creative and fun projects to local students that would normally be available to them during summer programs at the facility.
“We have had to become a bit creative in how we approach this summer with our closures and even social distancing once we are able to reopen, but most importantly we wanted to do something fun for kids during this time to help ease any stress they are experiencing,” Comeaux said.
Having also begun offering curbside services this week, all branches of the library are now offering their reading options online. Comeaux said members may log in and request a “hold” on a book that they would like to read, and then pick up that book during curbside hours.
The library is also working to provide interactive opportunities online, possibly through platforms like Zoom.
“Right now we have virtual performances that are available for viewing online, but in the near future we would like to have some special guests appear through Zoom so that children watching from home can actually connect with them in real time and ask questions,” she said.
While the library makes the most of the country’s “new normal,” Comeaux said the ultimate goal remains being able to reopen the facility and its branches to the public.
As of this week, the library is looking at a tentative reopening timeframe of late July or early August, Comeaux said.
“We are all ready to reopen when we can do so safely, but until then we will continue to do whatever we can for our members and for the children in our communities,” Comeaux said.
Families may view the library’s calender for upcoming virtual book readings or engagements at www.calcasieulibrary.org.