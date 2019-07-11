Lake Charles native Shae Nycole recently performed at the 25th annual Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. The independent R&B artist performed her original pieces “Zydeco” and “Eff Love” as well as covers from Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill and Frankie Beverly and Maize.
“Once the beat came on, the beat took them,” she said. The music will make you dance. You can’t help but dance to zydeco and bounce music.”
A graduate of Washington-Marion Magnet High School and McNeese State University, Nycole said the festival, which attracts guests from around the world, responded with enthusiasm to her work. “Everybody really embraced me and the Lake Charles presence was really very heavy.”
Nycole, a singer, lyricist and actress, said the opportunity to perform during the festival’s Discovery Hour was an answered prayer having walked by main stage the year as only a festival goer. “I just claimed it. You have to put things into the atmosphere,” she said.
Through a series of connections, which she described as only Divine, Nycole’s music made its way into the hands of a nationally syndicated radio host on iHeart Music Radio who proposed that Nycole perform. “It blew my mind when the email (confirmation) came through. I’m an independent artist. It’s something you dream of trying to get booked and that was a blessing because I didn’t have to do that.”
Already a chart topper on the Billboard Independent Charts, Nycole’s hard working presence may be headed towards the mainstream.
“I’m blessed either way it goes,” she said. “As long as God is still allowing me to move and as long as they allow me to still be free as an artist.”
For more information on Shae Nycole visit, www.shaenycole. com.