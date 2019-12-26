LC native Dy’Jah Doucett nominated for Stellar Award

Lake Charles native Dy'Jah Doucett has been nominated for the 2020 Stellar Award in the category of Youth Project of the Year. An honor for achievements in the gospel music industry, Doucett's record "Save Me" has made it to the second round of competition after being selected by members of the academy.
"I remember one time finding my CDs on the ground," Doucett said. "But now to know all the hard work and dedication from my mom, dad and team has finally paid off, there's no better feeling than seeing that God notices the effort you put in and He's rewarding."
A graduate of LaGrange High School, Doucett has been recording music for the last five years. She said her singles "Save Me," "Hey Friend" and the most recently released "Life" have performed particularly well with audiences.
" ‘Life,' it's basically an affirmation and expression of myself to basically let everyone know young, old or just getting started with their Christian journey, it's OK to live and have fun in Christ. Just because you're saved or living for God doesn't mean your life is completely over," she said.
While the Stellar Awards specifically recognize gospel music, Doucett said she believes all people will find her music inspirational regardless their walk in life.
"My whole goal whenever people hear my music is that I don't want them to think of your typical traditional gospel. I want them to think uplifting because everybody is going through things in life... We all face the same difficulties in life and I feel like as humans we need to heal the next person."
The 2020 Stellar Awards are scheduled to air in late March on Bounce TV/KPLC. Voting is open to the public and will continue until Dec. 31. Visit www.thestellarawards.com to vote "Dy'Jah" in category 24.