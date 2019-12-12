The Lake Charles Community Band's annual Christmas concert will get under way at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Christian World Ministries Church of Lake Charles.
A free event, the concert is in celebration of the activities associated with the annual "Light up the Lake."
Guest conductor will be J. Reggie Rogers, director of the Alfred M. Barbe High School band since 2015. Rogers was awarded the Norman E. Smith District V Band Director of the Year in 2016.
Also conducting will be Leo Murrary, retired band director and percussionist with the Lake Charles Community Band. Murray spent many years as head band director at Moss Bluff Middle School. He was twice chosen as Louisiana Band Director of the Year.
Special guests will be the student choirs of Our Lady Queen of Heaven School and St. Louis Catholic High School. The choirs are under the direction of Colette Bulber Tanner.
The concert will feature favorite Christmas music along with some new arrangements as well as a rollicking audience sing-along.
The Lake Charles Community Band has a history which began more than a century ago although the size and instrumentation of the group have varied. The band rehearses at Lake Charles Boston while maintaining its office at Central School.
Christian World Ministries Church is located at 2001 E. Gauthier Rd.