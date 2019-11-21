JENNINGS — The city of Jennings is ushering in the holidays with its Hall of Trees exhibit at the W.H. Tupper General Merchandise Museum, 311 N. Main St.
Dressed in the splendor of the holiday season, the magical sights of Christmas will come to life throughout the museum during the annual holiday display.
More than 30 unique and beautifully decorated Christmas trees and other yuletide decorations will be on display through Dec. 29, according to City Project Coordinator Lin Fake.
“We’re trying to relive what used to happen at the Zigler Museum with the Festival of Christmas,” Fake said. “We want people to come out and see all the trees and visit the museum.”
A table will also be set up for visitors to make their own ornaments to decorate a tree.
The display will include six Disney and Pixar-themed trees featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse and characters from Frozen, Coco, Nightmare Before Christmas and more.
A Mickey Mouse train will run around a Mickey Mousethemed tree and a Santa Claus riding a bicycle will make laps around a traditional tree with handblown ornaments and colored lights.
Other themes will include Christmas at Tiffany’s featuring diamonds, pearls, feathers and sparkling jeweled ornaments.
A bulldog-themed tree will pay tribute to Jennings High School alumni and the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 1058 tree will pay homage to local veterans.
A special tree combining all the trees from “A Tuna Christmas,” including a cactus tree from the diner with other pieces from the production will represent A Block off Broadway’s community theater group and the Strand Theatre.
Trees will also be decorated with nutcrackers, Santa Claus, elves, gingerbread houses, snowmen and snow villages, tin soldiers, birds and features, Mardi Gras decorations, patriotic items, and an Old World tree with ornaments from the Zigler Museum.
Ceramic trees, holiday mugs, handblown and other vintage ornaments and Christmas decorations will also be on display.
The museum will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday beginning Nov. 26 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 29. It is also closed Sundays and Mondays.
Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Groups welcome.
