The sights, sounds, and smells of the holidays will greet those attending Magnolia Town Market's Christmas Shoppe on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at the Iowa Outlet Mall.
From vendors selling unique arts and crafts to food booths with a smorgasbord of tasty treats, there should be something for all to enjoy.
There is no admission fee for the event and hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
With a total of 71 vendors, there will be plenty of variety according to organizers of the shopping extravaganza.
A sampling of items available for purchase includes jewelry, art, wreaths, vintage wares, bath products, baked goods and more.
There will also be complimentary gift wrapping, Santa sightings and live entertainment.
One organizer affiliated with the event said the Christmas Shoppe will be "the perfect place to spend a day supporting local, small businesses while getting all of your Christmas shopping done. Then, you can let someone else wrap your presents while you grab some delicious food, and listen to one of our three talented singers. And all of this is under the same roof."
This is the second year for the Christmas Shoppe but the first time it's been held indoors at the Outlet Mall.
For more information, visit 2019 Christmas Shoppe on Facebook.