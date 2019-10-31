Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana will be hosting the latest installment of its popular benefit concert series, Autism on the Bayou this Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Golden Nugget.
The fifth concert benefit hosted by Autism Services, the event promises bayou soul music, in addition to country and classic rock guaranteed to please any crowd.
The music entertainment will be lead by Sulphur native and The Voice runner-up Gyth Rigdon, along with singer and songwriter Marc Broussard.
Broussard will offer his own style of bayou soul, which will include a mix of blues, R&B and rock with his own distinct southern roots touch.
The event will be a return concert for Rigdon, who opened Autism Services’ 2017 concert and was an immediate hit with the crowd. He will offer a mix of country, southern rock and soul all together with his crowd-pleasing stage presence.
The concert series is offered every other year to benefit Autism Services’ ongoing mission to provide housing to local adults on the autism spectrum.
According to executive director Amy Donald, each concert benefit has raised $200,000 for the organization. The 2009 concert allowed for the construction of a home for four adults receiving services through the organization, and the following three concerts allowed for the purchase of three additional homes.
“It is really amazing. We now have 12 adults living in these homes, being able to live independently with support services,” Donald stated.
This year’s concert proceeds will be used to fund maintenance on the four existing homes, while also setting up an expansion plan for individuals currently on the organization’s wait list for housing and support.
“We are very excited about this year’s event and we hope that we can keep meeting our goal as we have in past years,” Donald stated.
Doors to the Golden Nugget’s Grand Event Center will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at $100 each and may be purchased online at www. autismservicesswla.org.