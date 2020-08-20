The third annual Calcasieu Parish Short Film Festival will be held this Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., at the Brimstone Museum Complex in Sulphur. The full-day event will screen 25 short, independent films ranging from three to 30 minutes in length.
Patrick Bennett, festival director, said there will be "something for everyone's taste" including comedy, drama, horror, Western and more.
Independent films should not be synonymous with cheap or amateur, he said. With quality acting, writing and production value the films screened are "the total package" shot with Hollywood style quality.
The short style of the films does not mean they are lacking in terms of content either, he added.
"You're used to watching 30-minute sitcoms and you can get a story there. It definitely has the three-act structure of a full-length film but it's just compacted into a small time period."
Ten of the films screened on Saturday are from Louisiana filmmakers. Bennett said he's quite excited to share "Pumpkyn," directed by Louisiana native Brooke Edler Hebert.
"She's kind of a newcomer and she's been cranking out films in the horror genre," he said.
Russell Hoffman's "Murder at Logan Hill" is another film to be shown directed by a Louisiana native. "Murder at Logan Hill" is a Western film shot in Colfax, Louisiana.
Bennett said Colfax features a movie set designed to looks specifically like the old town West. "It's ("Murder at Logan Hill) got the old connected buildings with the long porches. You see some of the saloon, sheriff, church, stables and all that kind of stuff. They're wearing authentic Western clothing and have shootouts just like you'd expect in any Western movie."
Attendees will need to use their own discretion when considering bringing children to the festival, Bennett said. The films are not rated and may contain adult language and themes.
Due to COVID-19 attendees are required to wear a mask during the screening. Chairs will be spread out to adhere to social distancing protocols.
Admission is free. Learn more or view the full lineup and festival schedule at www.calcashorts.com.