Brantley, son of Kelley Landry, looks at the gun on the front of a USCG boat as Petty Officer Andrew Johnson helps with the tour for the National Night Out at West Cal Arena in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Shelby Fontenot of the CSPO paints the face of a boy in attendance for the National Night Out at West Cal Arena in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Area law enforcement agencies and first responders will host "National Night Out" on Tuesday Aug. 6. The family friendly, free event will take place on both sides of the Calcasieu River from 6-9 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center and 6-8 p.m. at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur.
Police and fire fighters will be present giving residents an opportunity to see the "laid back side" of law enforcement, Lewis Coats, Sulphur police chief said. "The general public don't call the police department when they're having a good day. By nature, we're problem solvers. With this, they get to see us. Not the police mode but just as human beings."
Both events will feature prizes, games, music, food and demonstrations of law enforcement equipment and vehicles all designed to foster positive relations between the public and law enforcements. "By nature, kids are intimidated by authority. But when the kids see the police officers and firefighters come out, dancing with them or what, they see them in a different light," Coats said.
Officers from the Lake Charles Police Department, Sulphur Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be present for the festivities all for one purpose of building community, Shawn Caldwell, Lake Charles police chief, said in a news release. "It's a chance for us to hear citizen concerns and allows us to build stronger police-community relationships."
Sulphur's event will feature a classic car show and special guest Si Robertson, from A&E's "Duck Dynasty," who will be available for autographs. "We thought he would be a good, positive face to bring the crowds out for this special night," Coats said.
For more information, visit City of Lake Charles or City of Sulphur on Facebook.
