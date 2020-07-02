Fireworks, but no festival

JENNINGS — The Fourth of July celebration will look a little different this year in Jennings due to COVID-19.
City Project Coordinator Lin Fake said the fireworks display is still planning to go on, but this year's celebration will be without the accompanying Stars and Stripes Festival due to the ongoing concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fake said the city will hold its traditional aerial fireworks show at 9 p.m. Friday, July 3. The fireworks will be set off by the Jennings Fire Department at the Jennings airport, but the public is asked to watch the display from a distance.
"When we were planning for this we were pretty sure we were not going to be moving out of Phase 2, so we already said we were not going to have a festival because we couldn't have vendors and spectators like in the past," Fake said.
The public is being encouraged to watch the aerial fireworks show from their cars, homes and nearby parking lots in smaller groups, maintaining social distancing.
"People can go anywhere they want to watch it this year," Fake said.
Fake said the city is looking forward to reopening public events this fall with Jennings Alive and Main Street Trick or Treating both planned for Oct. 31.
"Hopefully everything will be back to normal," he said.
A Block off Broadway is also making plans to kick off the Christmas holidays early this year with its production of Sounds of Christmas to be held Nov. 13-15.