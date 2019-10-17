Event kicks off community coat drive

You can have fun while supporting a great cause at the fourth annual Spooktacular, a Halloween-themed event, that will take place 5- 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Crying Eagle Brewing Company.
The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles is hosting the event, which doubles as its Coats for Kids drive.
Family-friendly activities will be going on 5-6 p.m., followed by 50's rock ‘n' roll music performed by Cry Baby, a local band.
Crying Eagle will offer food and craft beers from The Bistro.
There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 Split the Pot and team coat races.
Admission is free but those who donate a coat of any size will receive a free Crying Eagle glass, drink token, and raffle ticket for prize drawings.
Donated coats are cleaned by co-sponsor AAA Drive-in Cleaners for distribution to 10 local charitable agencies serving underprivileged children and adults. All proceeds from this event will benefit those charities.
The charities include Abraham's Tent, Boys Village, ETC Harbour House, Care Help of Sulphur, CARC, CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children, DeWanna's Closet, Oasis Women's Shelter, Potters House, and The Lord's Place.
For more information on the event or Coats for Kids, contact Jim Meyer at 853-1820 or Steve Ek at 474-1622.