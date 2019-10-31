LC Halloween

The Downtown Halloween Candy Crawl returns 4-7 p.m. tonight as a free, family-friendly event.

Led by BOOMBOX Frozen Pops and Ice Cream and the Downtown Business Association, the Candy Crawl will have plenty of sweetness for families to enjoy.

Children and parents will be able to trick-or-treat and visit downtown businesses as well as tour the cutely spooky decorated cars of Trunk-or-Treat from the Seven Slot Society of SWLA.

Spirit Halloween, Alexander Art Studio, Luna Bar & Grill, Stellar Beans, Pure Press Juicery, The Children's Museum and several others will also be participating.

As the downtown streets will be open — rain or shine — children should be escorted by adults so that the event will be a safe, bright place for families on Halloween night.

