Banners cultural season will return to McNeese State University in the spring with a diverse offering of artists, lectures, films, musicians and more.
Diversity is the name of the game, Director Brook Hanemann said of selecting talent for the showcase.
"The mission of Banners is to bring a diverse lineup to the area," she said. "Within that membership you see things you know you're going to love but you can also spread out and push the envelope on what you know you like because of its affordability."
The upcoming season, running March and April 2020, will feature more than 20 artists including a gypsy fusion band, a STEAM family show, jazz, classical and swing musicians and much more.
Gravity and Other Myths, a modern circus, will present its award-winning "A Simple Space" show on April 29. Gravity and Other Myths are physical performers who use their bodies to test the limits of human capability.
"I don't even think I could articulate how breath taking the experience was," Hanemann said, describing her first exposure to the group.
Actor, director, educator and producer Rus Blackwell will close out the season on April 30 with a lecture.
"It is impossible not to leave the room inspired when Blackwell discusses engagement with the arts," Hanemann said.
Banners will also bring its offerings to area students through its Banners Engages program. School programming is paid for through the annual Rouge et Blanc celebration. This year's festival is sold out, but community members can join in on the good cause by volunteering.
"While they're out there vibing, they're supporting an entire year's worth of programming for desperately in-need schools, groups and organizations. I look at our Rouge patrons and they're not just there for food and wine. They're actually philanthropists," Hanemann said.
To support Banners as a Rouge et Blanc volunteer, email Greg Leute at gleute@mcneese.edu.
The full Banners season lineup will be announced in early winter. For more information on membership or tickets, visit www.banners.org.