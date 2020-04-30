Graduations and final grades are natural thoughts when concluding this unprecedented school year. But what about yearbooks?
Faculty sponsors and student staffs work tirelessly throughout the year to capture the most picture-worthy moments to tell a unique story never to be retold. When St. Louis Catholic High School’s yearbook staff found itself without one of the year’s more anticipated events — prom — creative minds came together to capture the look of the season.
“Prom has not been cancelled. But it has been postponed to a safer date,” Monica Core, SLC yearbook sponsor said. “But we’re trying to meet our deadline of May.”
In light of the postponing, the staff utilized social media to get the word out on its desire to still obtain memorable photographs of junior and senior Saints in their formal wear.
Brennan Welsh, sophomore, is tasked with designing the prom page.
“Our job is to cover everything that’s happened. We’re trying to cover the coronavirus not in a sad way,” he said. “Not like, ‘Oh look, we missed out on this part of our high school journey.’ But more positive like, ‘Oh look, our year was just different.’ Our job is to put that in a more positive light.”
Julia Tassin, senior and yearbook editor, said the idea was fairly easy to pull off as most students had already purchased their attire in anticipation of the event.
“One of my favorite shots was the students on the bridge, which is a pretty memorable part of St. Louis. They’re together with their masks on and it captures what’s going on ... and, of course, they’re social distancing.”
This year St. Louis celebrates 50 years in the community. “In All Ways” is a common theme across the campus and Tassin said it just made sense to carry that theme into this year’s publication.
“That is the goal. That’s what we strive for at St. Louis and it’s very fitting for this time, as well. Even though we aren’t together, we’re trying to honor and praise God in all ways.”
Core said this year will be marked as a once-in-alifetime experience, but with one of the best staffs she’s ever worked with.
“They’ve stepped up to the plate. They look for solutions. They don’t look for excuses and it’ll be reflected in the book.”
The Saint Louis yearbook staff will be accepting prom photos until Saturday, May 2. Photos can be submitted via email to mcore@slchs.org.