Although the crowds can't gather outside of the Lake Charles Civic Center for the annual Red, White, Blue and You festivities, there is no reason for this Fourth of July to feel any less festive! The City of Lake Charles along with KPLC and other organizers will be live-streaming a patriotic concert and fireworks on KPLCTV.com and KPLC 7 News Facebook Page on Saturday, July 4 to bring a little liveliness home to those usually in attendance.
"Red, White, Blue and You is one of those events that really helps define a lot about Southwest Louisiana. It says so much about our culture and our people, that we show patriotism and love for the independence we enjoy as a nation and to celebrate America. Even among the pandemic, we could not see ourselves cancelling [this event]. It was something that just did not feel right to us," said Mayor Nic Hunter of Lake Charles, "This is gonna be an opportunity to show some solidarity amongst the citizens of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and to show each other and remind each other that we're in this together, we can adapt, and we can also still celebrate American and celebrate patriotism."
To start off the celebration, The City of Lake Charles is hosting a drive-through flag giveaway for families and individuals alike on July 4 at Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan Street.
"We always strive to have small flags handed out on July 4, and we didn't want this year to be any different," explained Hunter.
Volunteers will be passing out the familiar hand-held American flags and a children's prize to each car from 1 to 6 p.m., and this year's "Red White Blue & You" t-shirts will be for sale as well. This year's logo was designed by Sowela Technical Community College student John Latham.
Those that attend the drive through are asked to post their family's photo with their flags to social media with the hashtag "#redwhiteblueandyou" in support of past and present men and women in uniform. This drive-through will also serve as an American flag depository for old or worn-out American Flags that are no longer a fitting emblem of display, and they will be properly retired with the respect and gravity that it is entitled to them.
The evening festivities will kick off at 7:15 p.m. with Brandon Broussard and Chez de Bon Temps, a Southwest Louisiana-based traditional Cajun band, playing until 8:15 p.m. The concert will be streamed on Lake Charles City Hall's Facebook page.
The Lake Charles Community Band will take the virtual stage at 8:30 p.m., streamed on KPLCTV.com and on KPLC7News Facebook page. This patriotic concert will feature a number of selections including "Stars and Stripes Forever" and "America the Beautiful."
Prior to the firework finale, the Community Band will perform "Armed Forces Salute." During the medley, a member of each branch of the Armed Services will be recognized for the duration of their song.
"I'm a big fireworks fan, I'm kind of a kid at heart," enthused Hunter when asked what he was most looking forward to, "I love live music as well, and I think the patriotic music is really gonna be great."
The fireworks spectacular will kick off at 9:15 p.m. on KPLC's live streams for all virtual attendants to see. Everyone is encouraged to watch from their backyards where and if possible.
This event is presented by the City of Lake Charles, Coca-Cola, Entergy, KPLC 7 News, and the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention and Visitors Bureau. Additional support is provided by American Press, Billy Navarre Auto Group, DW Jessen & Associates, KBYS, Phillips 66, Pumpelly Oil Co., and Turner Industries.
For more information about Red, White, Blue and You, call 337-491-9159 or go to www.CityOfLakeCharles.com.