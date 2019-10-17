Seven stages, more than 50 musical acts, local artists and food vendors are all part of the sixth annual Chuck Fest in downtown Lake Charles.
The free festival kicks off at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the 700 block of Ryan Street and the 300 block of Broad Street, with entertainment going on into the evening. Food vendors and merchant booths will be open until 10 p.m. Indoor venues are open until 2 a.m.
Bands will perform at the Dunham Price Group and Volkswagen of Lake Charles stages, along with local venues Luna Bar & Grill, Panorama Music House, Zephyr's, Crystal's Downtown and Stellar Beans Coffee House Cafe.
This year's headliners include Maggie Koerner, a Shreveport-based singer/songwriter now living in New Orleans; Bonerama, a New Orleans-based brass funk and rock band; and the Lake Charles-based party band, Flamethrowers.
VIP tickets — which include samplings of beer, wine and food from local restaurants — are sold out.
The event is family-friendly. Pets are not allowed.
Those wanting to buy alcohol must be at least 21. Ice chests and off-site alcohol is not allowed.
Parking is available at the southeast corner of Ryan and Broad streets, the northeast corner of Division and Bilbo streets, the southeast corner of Bilbo and Broad streets and along Bilbo Street between Broad and Division streets.
Vendors can set up for the festival, starting at 8 a.m.
Those wanting to volunteer for Chuck Fest can sign up on the website and choose a shift.
For more, email info@chuckfest.org.
Online: chuckfest.org