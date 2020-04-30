CBS Lake Charles offering free video spots to area 2020 grads

The Class of 2020 has a unique set of hurdles to clear but community partners like CBS Lake Charles are in the fight with them. The television station, which has been in the area for three years, has offered free 10-second video clips honoring the graduates to be run on CBS Lake Charles and MeTV for the next three months.
"Our entire goal is to be a part of the community and make a commitment to help the schools, nonprofits, McNeese, Sowela, all these organizations," Rusty Kirkland, general manager, said.
Kirkland witnessed first-hand the disappointment seniors faced in light of stay-at-home orders with his own step-daughter.
"She picked up her cap and gown in February, went and bought her prom dress and now here we are and I'm thinking, ‘What can we do for our schools?' "
Drawing on his previous 30 years of experience in the industry and his current advertising donations to aid local businesses during the shutdown, Kirkland decided the video method was best as graduates could film themselves from the safety of their own home.
"They all have phones. They know how to use them. Let them shoot it and send it over. We'll pair two to three into a commercial and run it for them."
The program is open to any graduating high school senior in the CBS Lake Charles market. Videos should be shot in landscape, be limited to 10 seconds and include the student stating their first name and high school.
"They can be on TV and lots of people can see that they're graduating. It'll give them something special," Kirkland said.
Interested students or families can visit the "CBS LC 17" YouTube channel to view samples video and tips for filming.
For more information or to submit a video, email contact@cbslakecharles.com.