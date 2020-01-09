CROWLEY — Melody Hart with Family and Friends will perform at the Rice Theatre, 323 N. Parkerson Ave., in Crowley at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
Hart has performed as a feature vocalist and fiddle player in Branson for 30 years. She is the reigning Branson "Female Vocalist of the Year" and three-time winner of the "Fiddler of the Year" award by Branson Music Awards.
Hart will perform with her husband, Wayne Massengale, a 10-time "Fiddler of the Year" winner. Their sons, Garrett, 19, a drummer and Dillion, 15, who sings and plays bass, will join their talented parents on stage to make the show a family affair.
"We have a good time performing together because we feed off and learn from each other,'" Hart said during a phone interview from Branson. "We're both fiddle players so we are constantly helping and teaching each other."
Hart is well known to country music fans for appearing on Branson Country USA, a syndicated television and radio show recorded at Grand Country Music Hall.
"This is what I consider real country music and you can't hear country music like that anymore," she said. "It's good stuff and I enjoy it because of the feeling you get from the songs. I count my blessings every day I get to do that show."
She has also played fiddle for artists including Brenda Lee, Joe Diffie, Mickey Gilley, Moe Bandy, Buck Trent and Barbara Fairchild.
Hart said the best part of performing is meeting the fans.
"I just love meeting people and love that people love the songs we sing," she said. "I have met so many people through the years, they are like family. I feel we have a bond."
Hart got into music at an early age while attending a country church with her parents. But it was a bluegrass show at the age of 10 that caught her attention, she said. That's when Hart decided she wanted to learn to play the fiddle.
She performed around Arkansas, played with the Cox family and took a summer job at Dogpatch USA in Harrison, Ark., while attending college.
Hart eventually caught the attention of Grand Country producer Mike Patrick, who jumped at the chance to hire her for the "Down Home Country Show."
Today, Hart sings and plays fiddle alongside her husband, who has been playing shows in Branson since 1981. He spent 10 years with the "Country Tonite Show" and was also part of the Clay Cooper's "Country Express Show." He also worked with Roy Clark playing the "Grand Ole Opry," "Nashville Now," "Hee Haw" and with Tanya Tucker.
The couple now spend their time performing as a duo and with their sons, performing three shows a day, six days a week in Branson.
This weekend the family will bring their show to the Rice Theatre in Crowley.
"I like doing road shows because it is a change for us and a chance to get out of town and meet a lot more people," she said.
Hart said the audience can expect a two-hour, upbeat, high-energy show featuring classic country, bluegrass, gospel, western swing, rock 'n' roll and a few Cajun tunes.
"I want the crowd leaving saying it was great," she said. "I want them leaving wanting more."
The show will also feature vocalists Addie Jarvis and Lisa Childress, as well as members of Hart's band, including steel guitarist Robby Springfield, guitar player Dion Strunk and bass player Larry Allred.
"People are going to be able to see a lot of people on stage and have a great time," she said. "If they don't love country music, they will when they leave."
Tickets are $25 and are available by contacting Carita Goodreau of Bon Ami Tours at 337-370-2512.