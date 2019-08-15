A variety of crab dishes can be sampled during the ninth annual Arts & Crabs Fest, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Burton Coliseum.
Guests will be able to sample from an extensive crab and seafood dish tasting, featuring local chefs preparing a unique dish representative of their cuisine's styles. Participating restaurants will represent both fine and casual local dining options like Paul's Rib Shack, Sloppy Taco, The Villa, 1910, Dickey's BBQ, Panorama Music House, Southern Spice, Luna Bar and Grill, Freestyle Munchies, Fiery Crab and Vic and Anthony's.
Local chefs will battle for highest honors voted for as a "People's Choice" winner and a "Best Crab Dish" winner selected by panel. Louisiana craft beer will also be available to pair with dishes to round out the Louisiana cuisine theme.
The only crab tasting event in Southwest Louisiana, project coordinator Lauren Morris said the event "ties together two of our biggest assets as a state — seafood and culture."
"Arts & Crabs celebrates the culinary, visual, and musical arts of our area all while raising funds to give back to the community through our many services and events that we offer year-round," she said.
This year the council will use the funds raised to create new opportunities for local artists.
Bringing in such workshops and guest speakers "will further develop the arts in our area by educating artists and arts organizations about how to make the most of their businesses and productivity," Morris said.
Arts & Crabs will feature an "eclectic art market" with local artists featuring graphic design, jewelry, ceramics, glass art and painting. Six artists will host live demonstrations of their craft throughout the evening.
Live music by Chris Miller & Bayou Roots will round out the night.
Tickets are $40 and are available at www.eventbrite.com by searching "Arts and Crabs 2019." For more information, call 439-2787 or visit www.artscouncilswla.org.