Think of Anchors Up Grill as fast food served up Cameron- style. When you drive up to the eatery at 465 Marshall St. in Cameron, words like quaint, cute and beachy come to mind.
There are two buildings you'll see. To begin, climb the stairs of the teal-colored building in back to order and pay for your food. You'll do that at the window on the left at the top of the stairs. Your name will be called a few feet down at the window on the right when the order is ready.
Since the eatery bills itself as "Home of the Kickin' Shrimp Po-boy," my husband Neil ordered one the day we went. Jalapeño sauce gives the $10.95 sandwich it's kick, while bacon adds crunch and lots of cheese makes it good. The fresh, French-bread-type bun was loaded with shrimp. Neil was going to order a side of fries, but we were told the $10.99 soft-shell crab basket I was ordering had plenty, and we could probably share, so we did.
My basket did indeed have lots of fries. The large soft-shell fried crab was tasty and delicious. A fresh, soft roll was included.
All Anchors Up orders are essentially to-go since they are served up in Styrofoam boxes, but diners are welcomed to stay and eat in the tall metal building out front. Eating in the tall metal building out front is a lot like eating outdoors because the back "wall" is open.
We chose a table by a space heater on this chilly day and we were quite comfortable. A bird hopped around nearby on the floor, stealing dropped French fries.
From the looks of things, it would seem Anchors Up Grill is the place to buy lunch in Cameron. It was packed. We felt a tad out of place because we weren't wearing bright yellow safety vests like most of the other customers coming in from the nearby Monkey Island LNG construction project, but it was all good.
Anchors Up serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For lunch and dinner, choose from burgers, po-boys, chicken nuggets, salads and plate lunches. In addition to the soft crab basket, there's a choice of shrimp or catfish. You'll also find out-of-the-ordinary appetizers like crab poppers and fried mushrooms.