One of Southwest Louisiana's oldest festivals – and its coldest – is Thursday, Jan. 9 – Saturday, Jan. 11. Telesha Bertrand, this year's president, said the 62nd Annual Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival is back at its original location and offers more for children than ever before.
"We're still in downtown Cameron, but we're back where the festival was held way back when, before all the buildings had to be revamped because of the hurricane," said Bertrand.
The festival fairgrounds will be at Recreation Lane behind the Cameron Courthouse.
"We've also added the master oysterman and master fisherman race for kids, something we've borrowed from our sister festival in Cambridge, Maryland," Bertrand said.
Also new this year is Saturday Kids Corner. The Kids Corner will keep children busy with painting and other crafts leaving parents free to enjoy Saturday music and dancing, according to Bertrand.
Alivia Mudd was crowned 62nd Annual Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen and Makala Snyder was crowned 2020 Teen Fur Queen December 28. On Thursday, Little Miss and Mister Cameron Parish, Miss Cameron Parish and King Fur L(50) will be crowned at South Cameron High School, 753 Oak Grove Highway in Creole at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
Friday, Jan. 10, dog trials begin at 9 a.m. Call 337-794-8064 for details. Gates open and trap shooting begins at the main fairgrounds at noon. All guns have to be in sleeve or case on fairgrounds.
Admission is $5 per person/$15 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under admitted free. High Performance is the entertainer. Gates close at 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11, gumbo cook-off participants can enter at 6:30 a.m. The 5k run and 1-mile fun run starts at 7 a.m. on Wakefield Road by Cameron Ferry. Antique vehicles go on display, trap shooting begins and gates at the main fairgrounds open for all at 9 a.m.
Parade begins at 1 p.m. Line up is at Cameron Construction site and parade will travel down Main Street.
Other Saturday events include muskrat and nutria skinning, trap setting, oyster shucking and duck and goose calling. Gumbo will be judged at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can sample. Winners announced later in the day.
Three Thirty Seven will keep the crowd entertained from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Travis Matte goes on stage at 7 p.m. The band titles their style "Louisiana party music and by that mean zydeco, swamp pop, Cajun, country, rock bluegrass and everything else." Fairgrounds close at 10 p.m.