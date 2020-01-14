NEW ORLEANS — In the last month, a pair of Jennings natives and brothers were able to leave their mark at the Superdome.
Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne and Jennings High School sophomore running back Trevor Etienne each broke 100 yards of total offense and scored a touchdown in a championship game at the Superdome.
The elder Etienne scored on a 3-yard run Monday in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game. It was his fourth touchdown in the playoffs. He had two receiving and one rushing in the semifinals against No. 2 Ohio State in late December.
The younger Etienne scored on an electric 57-yard run in the third quarter of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A state championship on Dec. 13. He finished with 118 yards on 12 carries.
It was Travis Etienne’s second trip to Superdome. In his first since 2017 as a freshman, when he ran for 22 yards on four carries in the CFP semifinals against eventual national champion Alabama. But this time around, he ran for 15 yards on 78 carries, caught five passes for 36 yards and had a 30-yard kickoff return for 144 all-purpose yards.
Etienne had to work for every yard as the Tigers held Clemson to 160 rushing yards.
Etienne has been Clemson’s workhorse the last three seasons, leading the team in rushing each time, and set the Clemson career rushing record. A 5-yard run in the first quarter beat the old mark of 3,966 yards set by Raymon Priester. That run set up quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s 1-yard score that gave the Tigers an early 7-0 lead. Etienne also showed his blocking ability on that drive, opening up a whole for Lawrence to gain 9 yards.
In his Clemson career, Etienne has 518 carries for 4,038 yards and 56 touchdowns.
It’s not the first record for Etienne, who set school career records for total yards (8,864) and touchdowns (115) during his prep career at Jennings.
Etienne’s day started off with a 1-yard loss on a trick play, but he was later able to set up Clemson’s first touchdown with his record setting run.
In the second quarter he skirted the sideline and was able to stay in bounds long enough for a 29-yard gain that helped set up Tee Higgins 36-yard run on a reverse that put the Tigers up 17-7 over LSU.
The only real downside is that neither brother was able to come home with a championship trophy, losing to a pair of No. 1 teams. No. 3 Clemson lost to No. 1 LSU Monday 42-25 while Jennings lost to No. 1 St. James 51-14.
Clemson, which had won 29 consecutive games, was going for its second consecutive national championship.