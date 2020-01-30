As soon as one restaurant closes, it seems two or three more open. Fox's Pizza Den in Moss Bluff is now closed and Northcutt's Red Light Bar and Grill has also shut its doors.
• Cast & Cleaver (clever name!) has opened on Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. You'll find fare from fried seafood to wings and gumbo to fried chicken and more. There's a lunch buffet, brunch on Saturday, and a dinner menu. The eatery's motto: "Anything that is caught with a casting rod or is cut with a cleaver, we know how to cook." 303 S. Cities Service Hwy.
• Tio Juan's is offering up new menu items but keeping old favorites. New on the list are the grilled chicken breast platter topped with spinach sauce, grilled poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes; bean chalupas; and apple chimichanga as a new dessert item. 2211B Ryan St.
• We love trying different sauces, spices, and hot sauces (the hotter the better) in my household. Are you familiar with Hoisin sauce? Sometimes called Chinese barbecue sauce, this umami-packed condiment is a traditional meat glaze. But you can use it for lots of other things, too. Try it to perk up wonton soup or other soups, use it to marinate ribs, or toss some with pasta. It's all about experimenting and kicking the flavor up a notch. You can find Hoisin sauce on most grocery store shelves.
