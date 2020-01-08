If you're Ed Orgeron right now, you have to wonder how life can ever get any better than this.
He is living a second coaching life in his dream job at LSU, the toast of his home state as the No. 1 team in the country, colleagues wishing a good man well, national coach of the year awards piling up faster than he can store them.
His Tigers opened the season smoking, got better and better and, somehow, still seem to be peaking at exactly the right time.
And, right on cue, there's New Orleans and the familiar Superdome ready to host the Tigers' latest national championship game with a huge party.
Throw Joe Burrow on the ticket and Orgeron could easily be elected governor, if only his current job wasn't more important to Louisiana's welfare.
Don't pinch yourself, huh?
Not bad for a guy who was a desperation hire even in his home state and which was widely mocked and laughed at from outside the borders.
Don't pinch yourself, for sure.
It can be fleeting.
If he needs a reference he can call Les Miles, now in exile coaching the Kansas Jayhawks.
OK, I promise to only bring this up once in advance of the big show. Otherwise go ahead and keep your thoughts and expectations confined to sunshine and lollipops.
Just be aware that there is an alternative.
There's a real chance, you know, that LSU could, like, maybe … lose?
Oh, yes, the possibility is real, even with that offense.
Never mind that Clemson is pretty good and has some experience in these affairs. I believe it won two of the last three national championships. Something like that.
But it's a screwy game. The best team doesn't always win. The best stories don't always have happy endings.
For reference, see Jan. 9, 2012, also in New Orleans.
Miles certainly will never forget it.
At the time, LSU fans already loved them some Mad Hatter, mostly from the 2007 national championship run when they could point out that, unlike Nick Saban, he wasn't afraid to win a title and celebrate right along with them on Bourbon Street.
He was delightfully quirky, munching on stadium turf and mangling the English language, all the while having enough Lucky Les in him to get to that 2007 national championship with two losses.
But 2011 was his best team and, overall, one of his best coaching jobs.
Sort of like this season, given the opponents it had already beaten, that team was well on its way to being not just a national champion, but historically good, right in the middle of any conversation about the best college teams ever. It had steamrolled most of that killer schedule, going 13-0 with eight of the victims ranked, en route to the Superdome for the national championship game.
It had to settle for being SEC champion.
End of discussion about being among the best ever.
You'd think being No. 2 would be nothing to sneeze at. It didn't quite play out like that.
There was a complication, of course.
That team had to face the same Alabama team that it had somehow beaten and thought it had left for dead, 9-6 in overtime, in the Game of the Century — in Tuscaloosa, no less.
It wasn't really fair to make LSU play the same team that it had fought so hard to beat once. But under the BCS system it would have been a bigger travesty for Alabama to be denied the opportunity if it really was the No. 2 team in the nation — which, clearly it was.
Still, LSU's expectations were high headed for the rematch. New Orleans was jumping like only it can for another big LSU game.
Then the game started and …
Kerplunk. Face plant.
In hindsight, the result was pretty predictable, 21-0 in a total Tide beatdown.
The Tide only scored one touchdown, late, along with five field goals. But LSU was never in the game, never really threatened.
Alabama was clearly better, probably was in the first game.
But Miles gave fans a reason to blame him when he never utilized the second option of his dual-quarterback system. Jarrett Lee cooled his heels on the bench even while Jordan Jefferson suffered through one of the worst quarterbacking games imaginable.
Miles never quite lived down that night.
He was still lovable ol' Uncle Les and it was impossible to pull against him. Everybody liked him.
In fact, it was the common, cheap-seat fans who rose up in something of a gleeful protest against the power play from the bigwigs to oust him at the end of the 2015 season.
But it wasn't the same love affair. That was more of a sympathetic, knee-jerk reaction to the ham-fisted maneuvering to run him off. Some of those chanting his name in that final home game later said they were just showing appreciation, never dreaming it might actually keep him around.
And when things didn't go well to open the next season, there was hardly a dissenting word when Miles was, in fact, fired four games into the next season.
It all started in that championship rematch. After that, it seemed, you heard more about Stubborn Les Miles than Lucky Les.
