Not to pile on to all the cheery sports news coming down the pike, but today is … Friday the 13th.
March the 11th and March the 12th have given it quite the hard act to follow, at least on the coronavirus' sporting time line.
As those two days played out — cascading from left, right, up, down, all around — it was almost impossible to keep up.
In a matter of hours, it seemed, it was nonstop, crazier and crazier, almost bizarre. The whole thing had the look of one of the those cartoon characters frantically and desperately trying to plug leaks in the dike and knowing it was fighting a losing battle.
The public was fed a steady and increasingly fast-paced and ever-worrisome snippets of news from sports administrators.
Where did it all start?
I guess first it was Monitoring the Situation (code for Trying to Figure What to Do Without a Blueprint) … then the games would go one on … quickly amended to the games will be played with no fans … NBA postponed indefinitely … then college conference basketball tournaments canceled into thin air (in the Big Ten's case, while players were warming up for Thursday's first game) … random conferences throwing in the towel for all spring sports for the season … which pretty well telegraphed that March Madness, the biggie, would not be played … then the SEC would be canceling spring sports at least until the end of March (LSU was loading up the bus headed to Ole Miss to play in front of no fans when that news came) …
And then the Big Boom midday on Thursday — the NCAA was canceling all winter and spring championships.
All of them.
Wow.
If you wish to know if this is all an big overreaction, then I'm afraid you'll have to seek counsel from a higher pay grade and much more medical education and training than found in this fox hole.
Maybe the panic is worse than the possible pandemic.
Most of those steady stream of news releases cited an "overabundance of caution" as the deciding factor in wiping the sports landscape clean.
We'll probably never know if it was taking a hammer to kill a gnat.
And maybe that's the plan.
If we can look back in a month or few and wonder and mock at the overkill of this week, then maybe that's not so bad.
Who knows if the nation's fun and games had to be shut down for us to wipe this thing out and make it safe to buy toilet paper again?
When the NCAA dropped the big one — all winter and spring sports championships canceled — it did seem a little premature at the least.
That means no College World Series in Omaha.
That's not until June, late June, too late in June if you ask me. But, at any rate, a long time from now.
We could still have some college baseball — hold on, this could change any moment — but for grins and giggles and selected bragging rights. No national championship.
But — as of now, which is an ever-moving target — it's up to the conferences whether they resume winter and spring sports.
Presumably the SEC, for instance, could at some point resume what would be an abbreviated baseball schedule, and still play the conference tournament in May.
You might even find another conference or two doing the same thing and have some winner vs. winner games. Shoot, call it a mythical national championship. No reason they couldn't go to Omaha to play it.
The NCAA will have a lot of house cleaning to do when this is all over.
A lot of players worked a long time to get their dreams snatched away almost without warning.
Yes, I get it, the dreams of a few players, the vicarious pleasure of some rabid fans, pale into connection to assuring that this COVID-19 gets taken care of.
The NCAA has made its decision. It will carry on somehow.
But the first thing the NCAA could do is grant an extra year of eligibility to all the seniors whose sport didn't play a national championship this season.
It would be the decent thing to do.
They would also have to expand the scholarship limits for each sport affected — those student-athletes taking advantage of the extra year would not count against the total.
For that matter, in college baseball, this should apply to juniors as well as seniors. The good-to-great ones generally turn pro after their junior seasons — and they need the threat of returning to school as a bargaining chip when negotiating.
The NCAA can work out the details.
In the meantime, it's going to be a long spring.
