There's something to be said for visiting most of the towns, cities and insane asylums of the Southeastern Conference.
There also something to be said for avoiding some of them.
But right now, in my stir-crazy state, I'd gladly take a trip to any of them — with or without football, although a game would certainly be a plus.
So I'm going to make this quarantined, virtual tour quick, with first-reaction observations of what I think of when I think of these diverse places that somehow combine to make one conference.
I've been to all many times, with one notable exception, so let's examine the good, the bad and the Starkville.
So fill up the ice chest and let's go, in no particular order (in deference to Starkville).
Tuscaloosa (Alabama): Set aside your hatred for Alabama, and this really is college football.
There's no question you're in a college town. A short stroll from the stadium is the main drag for students, including, of course, The Houndstooth, and there are frat houses right across the street from Bryant-Denny.
And before or afterwards you have to go down the best-named thoroughfare in the SEC — Jug Factory Road — to get to Dreamland BBQ.
Fayetteville (Arkansas): I liked it better when LSU was playing this game in Little Rock.
The oddity is that everything about a game weekend was more comfy and compact in the state's largest city.
Fayetteville itself is quaint enough but is on the southern edge of the "Walmart Corridor" — which is where you are more likely to stay — that stretches for roughly 300 miles, Orlando-style, through an endless stream of chain hotels and restaurants that were built last week.
Either place, though, you can dine at Doe's Eat Place, which makes it all worthwhile.
Auburn (well, uh, Auburn): Great little college town, although you won't spend a night there on a game weekend without making a reservation four years in advance.
Auburn seems to connect with its school, and wear it's athletic history on its sleeve, as much or more than any of these places. Walk the sidewalks around campus, and you'll pass over to inlaid to the Bo Jacksons and Charles Barkleys of the world.
Toomer's Corner is the big tourist attraction. Friendly folk in my experience, although none of them have any clue where you are supposed to park.
Gainesville (Florida): Always got the feeling Gainesville might be a better place to live than to visit for a big-game weekend.
The best pregame atmosphere seems to be at the line of bars across from the stadium rather than the parking lots.
But give the Gators credit.
Somehow, in recent years, UF has figured out how to move traffic in and out of a small town to and from a 90,000-seat stadium. The rest of the SEC could take lessons there.
Athens (Georgia): Maybe the best pure college town in the country. Small enough to be dominated by UGA, but big enough that there's more to it than just that.
Great strip of student hangouts right off campus.
But as many times as I've been there it seems I never can find the stadium before the game or my rental car after it.
That's probably more on me than UGA (long story, and if this quarantine lasts much longer, you'll probably hear about it).
Lexington (Kentucky): Never seems to be much of a football buzz for the weekend, but the tailgating is underrated (Big Blue is loyal and they show up, even if they're really waiting on basketball to start).
I know next to nothing about horse racing, but all those thoroughbred farms are more interesting than you'd think.
Starkville (Mississippi State): No need to pile on here. Give the Bulldogs credit for a sense of humor by embracing the StarkVegas thing. It helps when you're best known for cowbells.
On game days, however, sometimes the Burger King does stay open until dang near 9 p.m.
Oxford (Ole Miss): No doubt the prettiest SEC campus on game day and by far the best-dressed.
Pro tip: The Grove is overrated for tailgating, almost a victim of its own fame. Instead it's a short walk from campus to The Square, with a great game-day atmosphere and excellent local eating places like City Grocery, Ajax and most any of the others.
Columbia (Missouri): Never been there, although I hear rumors Mizzou is in the SEC. I think LSU is scheduled to play there in like 2076.
Columbia (South Carolina): Columbia is bigger than you'd probably think and way spread out. Nothing wrong with it, but nothing really jumps out. The stadium isn't on campus but on the state fairgrounds, which is strange.
And somehow, Williams-Bryce just doesn't look like a college stadium.
Knoxville (Tennessee): Too big to call a pure college town, but the school dominates the city. Good nightlife on one side of campus and on the strip by the stadium along the Tennessee River.
The Vol Navy's pontoon boats and trophy yachts dock there for games and it's the place to be.
College Station (Texas A&M): This place, to me, has really changed since the 1980s, when LSU was playing non-conference game there, and I thought it was downright creeped out with the macho military traditions.
Now, it might be the friendliest campus in the SEC, with some of the easiest pre- and post-game traffic you'll find — even if you may never solve the map puzzle and find your assigned parking space.
Nashville (Vanderbilt): There's plenty to do in Nashville, and fortunately Opryland is way on the outskirts of the city where you can stay safely away from it.
But if you're looking for game weekend atmosphere on, say, the main drag of Broadway, good luck.
It's just a big city that swallowed the college atmosphere whole
It's a nice enough campus, even though it gets overrun every game day by opposing fans who don't have enough "tradition points," aka cash donations, to attend their own teams' games at home.
A party town that famously ran out of beer late in the first half of LSU's visit last season.
