Before the college baseball season gets any closer to thawing out, allow me to step in with a gentle reminder about the ground rules.
One, in particular.
It's a wonderful sport full of surprises. Things don't always go according to plan. There are occasional shocking developments. It can be unexplainable, full of head-scratchers and tongue twisters.
It can astonish you, startle you, sometimes even astound you.
In the course of a season there's going to be something for just about everybody.
But one thing college baseball does not have is "upsets."
There is no such thing. Vanquish the thought. Think of all of the above and they might apply.
Contrary to popular rumor, there may even be scattered outbreaks of crying in baseball.
But there are no upsets in baseball. No. Such. Thing.
It's one of the beauties of the game.
"It's not fooooootball," our old friend Skip Bertman used to say as part of his ongoing quest to educate the masses.
The game is just too quirky, often too subservient to the whims of one hot pitcher throwing the game of his life or all the line drives being hit right at somebody and the other guys' bloops mysteriously falling in.
You can get "upset" at an umpire's call or for leaving a pitcher in one too batter too long or for running yourself out of an inning.
Different meaning. Totally understandable.
But there's no place for a true upset in the game.
Understand, many of my media colleagues are as guilty as any in propagating the myth of the baseball upset. Some toss the word around as flippantly as peanuts and Cracker Jack.
In some egregious instances, they are even guilty of invoking the forbidden word as a verb, as in Scraggly Tech upset Powerhouse U.
It's one of my pet peeves. And it needs to stop. Now. It cheapens the word and the sport, and all it's doing is sending the wrong message about a wonderful game.
We will allow surprise winners. Stunned losers are acceptable.
But — raise your right hand and repeat after me — there are no true upsets in baseball.
As a close-to-home example. LSU has won six national championships. McNeese State beat three of those Tigers' championship teams. In fact, the Cowboys beat Bertman's last national championship team two out of two chances in 2000.
All told, McNeese was 4-4 in games against those six LSU national championship teams.
To the Cowboys' credit, they resisted the urge to go all full-blown Central Florida and stage a national championship parade.
It's why baseball teams have to play so many games to figure out who's good and who's not.
Part of the game.
All that said, LSU looks to be in "midweek form" right now … which can drive the Tigers' rabid fan base nuts.
Most likely LSU in the end will be the best team in the state for the umpteenth consecutive year.
But while it doesn't always jive, for the most part "midweek game" is another way of saying "in-state opponent."
Such as the Tigers' trip to play a previously winless Nicholls State team Tuesday night.
But, just for the record, Nicholls State, did not "upset" the Tigers 4-2.
Nor was it — to use a noun — an upset.
What it was was justice that Nicholls beat the Tigers.
It happened on the same night that the No. 3 team in the nation, Louisville, was beaten 10-3 by a Wright State team that was just as winless going in as Nicholls was.
I had to double-check the score on that one and was appalled to find on the NCAA's own website the word "upset" used to describe that outcome.
It's just more proof that college baseball needs better leadership at the top. How does the sport ever expect to get a third full-time assistant coach if the headquarters itself is throwing around words that don't exist in the sport?
You're better than that, NCAA.
LSU probably is, too.
But Nicholls State "won" Tuesday night's game the old-fashioned way — the Colonels pitched far, far better, particularly the art of throwing strikes, shaky fielding was a wash and Nicholls made better use of scoring opportunities.
Simple as that.
If LSU's game faces were still back in Baton Rouge, that's the Tigers' problem and nothing Nicholls needs to apologize for.
So just to clear up another misconception, the Tigers have no built-in excuses for this or any other midweek losses.
"There's a lot of growing up the team has to do," said head coach Paul Mainieri, who'll try to bounce back with a three-game weekend series against something called Eastern Kentucky. "That is my responsibility. I take full responsibility for the way we played last night."
He sounded pretty upset about it, which is his right. But, one more time, the loss itself wasn't an upset.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com