Yes, we'd all like to get out more and enjoy the marvelous weather before the humidity kicks in.
And, trust me, not to be a pessimist or anything, but as soon as that all-clear signal comes, it will automatically hit the 98-percent sweat factor by 9 a.m. each day.
But, indoors, LSU fans seem to be living the quarantine dream, mostly with a steady diet of replay.
If American society is to become "Groundhog Day," the timing could be a lot worse for the purple and gold.
Think about it. It wasn't really that long ago that LSU fans couldn't remember the last time the Tigers beat Alabama and Nick Saban. They wondered if it would ever, ever happen again in their lifetime. Or Saban's lifetime.
Now it seems to happen two or three times a week.
Who knew it could ever this easy?
All those frustrating seasons, the near misses, the what-ifs, the lack of a quarterback and the SEC Office being in Birmingham.
Yet, now, every time you turn on the TV, all across the multi-platforms, the Tigers are beating Alabama again.
In Tuscaloosa, no less. Time after time.
It's starting to get old.
But are they ever going to play the game in Baton Rouge again?
No matter.
You wake up now in a world where, at some point in this day-after-day, chances are good that Tua Tagovailoa is dropping the ball, that Joe Burrow is hitting Ja'Marr Chase down the sideline, that Clyde Edwards-Helaire can't be stopped.
Enter Thaddeus Moss and we all seem to be stuck in an alternate universe, one in which LSU is getting a confusing "good catch" call upheld — "confirmed," no less — that all of Bryant-Denny Stadium and 110 percent of Louisiana is confident is about to be reversed.
Instead, it's Alabama that must be wondering if the Tide will ever have an official's call go its way again.
And Patrick Queen keeps stepping in front of Tagovailoa's ill-advised attempt — at Saban's behest — to steal a touchdown late in the first half.
You punch your buddy — "I bet Joe Brady has a perfect play just for this."
The psychedelic crimson light show keeps popping up for the second half … and Burrow keeps yawning at the hoopla and Bama keeps falling for the Edwards-Helaire two-step spin.
Another week and the shock may be gone. But now you can't socially distance yourself from what is starting to get routine, namely 46-41.
Just look at all those frustrated Bama fans in the stands.
At some point Saban is going to call the SEC Network and file a cease-and-desist request, if it so please the court.
But if the sports world had to go into freeze-frame mode, this is as good a time as any for LSU.
LSU-Bama isn't the half of it in this particular "Twilight Zone."
On the rare days — what is it, May now? — when LSU takes a break from taming the Tide, the Tigers are just as likely to be mystifying Georgia to keep winning the SEC championship over and over again.
Sometimes on the very same day they're scoring 49 points against Oklahoma — in the first half of the Peach Bowl semifinal — and by now you know they're probably going to let up in the second half and still can't keep from scoring.
And at some point, you'd think, Clemson has to cry "uncle" and give it up, yet it seems those Tigers keep coming back for more, a couple of times a week, and keep getting the same results, 42-25, in the national championship game.
The debate was already on as whether LSU is one of the best college teams of all time.
That jury may still be out, but there's not doubt that no team and its fan base ever got to celebrate a national championship in real time like this one did — and is still going.
It's is the national championship that, for lack of anything better on TV, keeps on giving.
And no matter how many times you watch the replayed NFL draft, Burrow will still be the No. 1 pick by the Bengals.
But it's painless for LSU fans.
All you have to do is switch channels and, chances are, somewhere on the dial Burrow is still playing for LSU, still carving up some top-10 defense.
Odds are better than even that when you do, it'll be third-and-17 in Austin against Texas again.
Day after day after day.
So if this is the "new normal," I'm guessing Ed Orgeron would say, "Sign me up."
